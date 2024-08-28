Persivia CareSpace® Recognized in the 2024 Gartner® Best Practices to Maximize the Value of Digital Health Platforms Research

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia proudly announces that its CareSpace platform has been recognized in the recent Gartner® Best Practices to Maximize the Value of Digital Health Platforms research. The research states, "By partnering with DHP vendors, healthcare providers can gain access to a rich and diverse set of packaged business capabilities (PBCs) that can enhance their healthcare delivery and outcomes. The DHP ecosystem also enables healthcare providers to tap into the expertise and innovation of other vendors that offer healthcare-specific PBCs."

In this report, Persivia is mentioned as one of the vendors offering healthcare-specific solutions with prebuilt healthcare-specific PBCs, presented as software as a service (SaaS) tools.

Persivia CareSpace® leverages over a decade of experience to deliver a scalable, high-performance digital health infrastructure, helping organizations create innovative enterprises. As a single integrated platform with AI at its core, CareSpace® transforms care delivery processes by enabling faster implementation, rapid adoption, and easy maintenance for partners and clients.

The CareSpace Digital Health architecture comprises an Integrated Data Lake and Data Fabric, an expandable set of healthcare-specific Packaged Business Capabilities (PBCs), and a composition layer that allows workflow and content orchestration to connect PBCs and data to create new digital experiences.

In our view, CareSpace stands out for its highly modular and composable architecture, providing capabilities that include data/analytics and clinical/quality functionalities. These capabilities cover a wide range of healthcare needs, from population health and virtual care to data management and AI models. They can be deployed independently and offer the flexibility to be seamlessly integrated or removed across various applications or systems.

The platform's vast and robust data fabric, enriched with content, clinical knowledge assets, and data elements, enables actionable insights at the point of care. It delivers trusted and clean data for every user, every use case, and every source, with active metadata at its core. This allows organizations to use this data — in a secure, governed way — to quickly solve business problems.

CareSpace fosters a data-driven culture, allowing users to transition from data sitting in a lakehouse to AI-driven insights, alerts, gap identification, and workflows embedded in various business applications.

"The CareSpace DHP architecture has been a game-changer for our clients. We are making it easier for organizations to gain control of their data while providing the services and tools that allow them to quickly solve business problems," said Fauzia Khan, MD, Chief Medical Officer of Persivia. "It has enabled us to deliver quicker results, provide the fastest time to value, and pivot to changes in a matter of hours. We believe this recognition by Gartner underscores the capabilities we've built into CareSpace."

Hundreds of organizations today rely on CareSpace's advanced capabilities to meet their immediate needs and access a vast library of microservices and APIs, enabling them to quickly deploy new digital experiences across their operations. As Persivia continues to innovate, the company's vision is to introduce the industry's first Intention-Driven DHP. This groundbreaking approach will enable users to simply tell the platform what they want to achieve, and it will determine the best way to accomplish it.

The Gartner research report is available at:

https://www.gartner.com/document-reader/document/5658423?ref=solrAll&refval=426983551

Gartner, Best Practices to Maximize the Value of Digital Health Platforms, By Andrew Meyer, 8 August 2024.

GARTNER is a registered trademark and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and is used herein with permission. All rights reserved.

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product, or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designations. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose.

About Persivia:

Persivia, Inc. enables hospitals, practices, and payers to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets to arrive at insights in real-time, personalized at the point of care. The Persivia Platform – CareSpace® – is an integrated AI-driven platform that delivers a true a true single longitudinal record to support all the data, care, quality, costs, and risk initiatives with bi-directional connectivity into all EHRs. CareSpace® offers a comprehensive view of both individual patients and broader populations, ensuring personalized and cost-effective management.

At the core of our capability lies our expertise in using Artificial Intelligence to provide Care Management, Risk Adjustment, STARS Management, Cost and Utilization Management and Risk Stratification capabilities. The foundations of Persivia Inc. are deeply rooted in over a decade and a half of experience in developing and launching an AI-centric Population Health Management platform. Today, we proudly support care, quality, cost and risk management initiatives in over 200 hospitals, with a user base of 12,000 clinicians

Founded in 2015, Persivia Inc. is headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts.

Learn more: www.persivia.com

