Persivia Completes Single Vendor Consolidation to Deliver Real-Time and Virtual Patient Care for McLaren Health Care

MARLBOROUGH, Mass., Nov. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persivia, a provider of real-time population health management solutions, today announced that McLaren Health Care has now fully deployed Persivia's single platform solution for care management, cost and utilization analytics and quality management and reporting.

The purpose of the effort was to replace 5 different point applications with one integrated platform. "Persivia is now our population health operating system that works in close conjunction with our system wide Cerner and 20 ambulatory EHRs," said Gary Wenztloff, CEO of McLaren Physician Partners.

Headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, McLaren Health Care includes 15 hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, and commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 588,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana. McLaren is leveraging Persivia to succeed in a range of alternate payment and quality programs, including: BPCI Advanced, Medicare Advantage, Medicaid, Blue Cross Blue Shield Michigan, and McLaren's Accountable Care Organization (ACO), the McLaren High Performance Network (the 6th best performing ACO in the country with over $34 million in savings in 2019).

The implementation of Persivia's CareSpace® population health platform began in 2019, to support McLaren's efforts in five alternative and risk-based payment programs, by first consolidating data from more than 30 clinical and claims data sources.

McLaren had defined a complex set of requirements, including consolidation of data from over 30 different data streams, consolidation of its clinical quality measures (CQM) reporting across all facilities as well as the replacement of 5 different point solutions when being used to manage 200,000 lives in the various risk sharing programs.

The full platform deployment took around 12 months from contract signing to full production deployment with various modules going into production in multiple phases, beginning with consolidation of the CQM reporting in 2019 and ending with the deployment of a HEDIS measure registry. In between, Persivia consolidated McLaren's multiple care management, analytics and quality reporting systems onto one platform.

"With a huge success in the consolidation of the multiple EHR and claims data feeds and the multiple eCQM programs under our belt, we shifted focus to the care coordination, care management and analytics side, being mindful to still meet our interoperability goals while maintaining superior service to our patient population," said Mr. Wenztloff. "With Persivia's complete delivery of a single platform solution, our clinicians have less 'clicks' to get at a true longitudinal medical record view of a patient right at the point of care."

"CareSpace's single platform architecture allows our clients to typically replace five- to six-point solutions while improving performance and usability," said Mansoor Khan, CEO of Persivia. "CareSpace organizes and integrates data while streamlining analytics, workflows, and program participation, enabling success under multiple concurrent alternative payment models. We are now working on implementing a full virtual care capability for McLaren which will allow them to perform telemedicine and remote patient monitoring from our integrated platform thus simultaneously driving revenue and workflow efficiencies. McLaren has done a great job taking advantage of these opportunities to benefit their patient population and our team is very excited to be working so closely with an industry leading health system."

About McLaren Health Care

McLaren Health Care, headquartered in Grand Blanc, Michigan, is a $6 billion, fully integrated health care delivery system committed to quality, evidence-based patient care and cost efficiency. The McLaren system includes 15 hospitals in Michigan and Ohio, ambulatory surgery centers, imaging centers, a 490-member employed primary and specialty care physician network, commercial and Medicaid HMOs covering more than 588,000 lives in Michigan and Indiana, home health, infusion and hospice providers, pharmacy services, a clinical laboratory network and a wholly owned medical malpractice insurance company. McLaren operates Michigan's largest network of cancer centers and providers, anchored by the Karmanos Cancer Institute, one of only 51 National Cancer Institute-designated comprehensive cancer centers in the U.S. McLaren has 28,000 full-, part-time and contracted employees and more than 90,000 network providers throughout Michigan, Indiana and Ohio. Learn more at www.mclaren.org.

About Persivia

Persivia enables hospitals, practices, payers, public health agencies, and EHRs to manage multiple value-based care models across all available datasets to arrive at insights in real time, personalized at the point of care. Our first-of-its-kind single platform solution, CareSpace®, follows a patient from admission through post-acute stays and into the home. Powered by our Soliton® AI engine, CareSpace integrates disjointed legacy systems to help align incentives across multiple reimbursement models. For health systems and providers, we help improve care delivery and quality scores through AI driven workflows and pathways to create personalized care programs, optimize risk adjustment and member prioritization at the point of care, both in person and virtually. Uniquely, for the public health sector, Persivia's SmartLab™ module helps state departments of public health manage the high-volume electronic test ordering and resulting requirements of large-scale epidemics like the COVID-19 novel coronavirus. Learn more at www.persivia.com.

