Persona Age Verification Positively Evaluated by the KJM for the Protection of Minors in Germany

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona announced that the German Commission for the Protection of Minors in the Media (Kommission für Jugendmedienschutz, KJM) has positively evaluated Persona's age verification system (AVS). Based on this assessment, organizations can confidently use Persona's end to end identity platform to comply with the Interstate Treaty on the Protection of Minors (JMStV).

The KJM has defined specific criteria that age verification systems must meet, and evaluated Persona as an overall concept of reliable age verification. The overall concept includes government ID and NFC verifications, selfie age estimation, and Reusable Personas to enable repeated age verifications across different services.

Persona also offers granular privacy controls and a customizable end-user experience. With Persona, organizations can implement a robust, streamlined age assurance system to prevent minors from accessing restricted content while also protecting their data.

"The KJM's assessment is a testament to Persona's commitment to providing robust age assurance solutions that protect minors in digital spaces," said Rick Song, CEO of Persona. "This milestone validates our technology and positions us to help organizations in Germany comply with stringent regulatory standards. We're excited to continue our mission of building a safer digital world."

About Persona

Persona offers a unified identity platform that gives organizations the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals' and businesses' identities — along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end.

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including social media, content platforms, online gaming, retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/.

