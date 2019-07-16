Persona and its Vitamin Pack Customers Help More Than 300,000 Malnourished Children Receive Essential Nutrients

SEATTLE, July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona™ Nutrition, the leading personalized vitamin program, announced today that, in just 18 months, its customers have provided 312,680 malnourished children with vitamin A through the company's partnership with Vitamin Angels, a non-profit public health organization dedicated to combating childhood malnutrition around the world.

"As a company dedicated to the health and well-being of people everywhere, we are honored to do our part to support Vitamin Angels as it delivers essential vitamins to help prevent blindness and other life-threatening illnesses among children in need in 74 countries worldwide," said Jason Brown, co-founder and CEO, Persona Nutrition. "We believe every child has the right to grow up healthy, and with the help of our loyal customers we will continue to provide as many children as possible with the crucial vitamins they need to not only survive, but thrive in their lives. Our goal is to help millions of children by 2021."

From the moment Persona launched in 2017, the company aligned with Vitamin Angels as its charity partner, and since then, the company has offered ongoing support to the global organization. Persona provides two malnourished children with vitamin A for a full year with every new order on its website and through monthly customer subscriptions. It only takes two doses of vitamin A per year to combat the devastating effects of vitamin A deficiency. These supplements strengthen the immune system, helping to prevent blindness and other life-threatening illnesses for children in developing countries who lack access to foods rich in vitamin A.

"There are over 250 million children around the world that are vitamin A deficient," said Howard Schiffer, Founder & President, Vitamin Angels. "It's because of passionate partners like Persona that we are able to make a significant impact on the lives of these children. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Persona and reaching even more children with life-changing vitamins and minerals in the years to come."

To learn more about Persona Nutrition and its work with Vitamin Angels, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™ Nutrition

Founded in 2017 as one of the first personalized nutrition subscription startups, Persona has attracted investments from prestigious companies, including L Catterton, Emil Capital Partners and BrandProject. Persona's online assessment is built from its proprietary algorithm, which factors individual needs, lifestyle, and prescription medications to deliver a recommendation as unique as each consumer. In 2019, Persona and the leading brand of probiotics, Culturelle®, formed an exclusive partnership to deliver Culturelle® through Persona's personalized subscription service. As proud supporters of Vitamin Angels®, every Persona vitamin pack order provides at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Vitamin Angels

Since 1994, Vitamin Angels has fought to protect pregnant women, mothers, and young children from chronic malnutrition. This year, Vitamin Angels will provide life-saving vitamins and minerals to over 70 million women and children in more than 70+ countries and in the U.S. Both Charity Navigator and GuideStar give Vitamin Angels their highest marks for financial transparency. To learn more, visit www.vitaminangels.org.

