Persona Launches Candidate Verification to Stop Hiring Fraud Before Day One

New solution brings workforce identity verification to the hiring stage, helping talent and security teams confirm who's really in the pipeline before access is ever granted

SAN FRANCISCO, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona , the identity platform for businesses worldwide, today launched a Candidate Verification solution to confirm job applicants' real-world identities at critical hiring stages. With integrations into Ashby, Greenhouse, and Workday, the offering enables talent acquisition and security teams to verify candidate identity as a natural part of their existing workflow.

The hiring landscape has fundamentally shifted. Recruiting teams are managing significantly higher application volumes, making it harder to scrutinize each candidate carefully. At the same time, AI tools have made it easier to fabricate job profiles and deploy deepfakes during interviews. The combination creates ideal conditions for bad actors: more applicants to hide among and less time reviewing a candidate. Gartner estimates that one in four candidate profiles worldwide will be fake by 2028. Cybersecurity firms report that hundreds of Fortune 500 companies have unknowingly hired North Korean operatives posing as remote workers since 2020.

For talent teams already stretched thin, the added burden of fraud detection isn't sustainable. For security teams, the hiring pipeline has become a blind spot—a vulnerable entry point that exists before traditional IT controls take effect.

"With application volume on the rise and a lean talent team, we can't afford to spend time questioning whether a candidate is real or is who they say they are," said Natalie Disraeli, Head of Talent at Persona. "Our time belongs in real conversations with hiring teams—and hiring real people."

Identity Verification Designed for Recruiters, Built for Security

Candidate Verification addresses a challenge that sits at the intersection of talent acquisition and security: confirming the person applying is real, present, and the same person throughout the hiring process.

Legitimate candidates complete verification in seconds via a mobile-friendly flow. Persona confirms identity by matching a government-issued ID to a live selfie, enhanced with device, behavioral, and network signals to detect anomalies in real time. Verification flows adapt automatically based on session risk and geography. Recruiters receive verification status and context to support their hiring decisions, delivered directly in their ATS.

Key capabilities include:

Global ID coverage: Government ID verification across 200+ countries and territories, with support for 40+ languages

Government ID verification across 200+ countries and territories, with support for 40+ languages Multi-signal detection: Document verification and real-time liveness checks backed by device intelligence, behavioral analysis, and network signals to catch impersonation and deepfakes

Document verification and real-time liveness checks backed by device intelligence, behavioral analysis, and network signals to catch impersonation and deepfakes Adaptive verification: Flows that automatically adjust based on risk level and candidate location

Flows that automatically adjust based on risk level and candidate location Privacy-first design: Configurable retention, redaction, and data management controls built for HR compliance standards

One Identity Platform Across the Entire Employee Lifecycle

Most identity verification solutions stop or start at onboarding. Persona's Candidate Verification extends identity assurance into the hiring process and throughout the employee lifecycle.

The identity confirmed before an offer is extended becomes the same identity used to provision access on day one, authenticate into systems, and verify throughout employment. Candidate Verification is part of Persona's unified Workforce Identity platform, which already integrates with leading IAM providers like Okta and Cisco Duo, HRIS systems, and IT infrastructure tools.

"Application volumes have surged while AI makes impersonation easier," said Christie Kim, COO at Persona. "We've already seen strong success mitigating fraud by using our Candidate Verification solution in our own hiring, and the market response shows this is a widespread challenge. As adoption grows, identity verification will move from edge case to standard practice across the employee lifecycle."

Availability

Candidate Verification is available now. Learn more at withpersona.com/solutions/candidate-verification

About Persona

Persona is the identity platform that gives businesses the building blocks to securely collect, verify, manage, and act on information about individuals and businesses. With automation and orchestration tools designed to streamline identity workflows end-to-end, Persona serves companies across fintech, marketplaces, AI platforms, HR tech, retail, and more.

Founded in 2018 and headquartered in San Francisco, Persona is available in 200+ countries and territories and supports 40+ languages. For more information, visit withpersona.com .

