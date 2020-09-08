Persona Nutrition™ Celebrates Three-Year Anniversary; Achieves New Milestones

SEATTLE, Sept. 8, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona Nutrition™ the leading personalized vitamin program, announced today that it is celebrating its three-year anniversary with the achievement of several new milestones in a variety of business areas. Persona is increasing its global shipping to 140 countries and is now tracking 3,000 prescription medications to ensure customers avoid mixing medications and vitamins that can have potential side effects.

"It's remarkable to see how our once tiny start-up has accelerated to become a global vitamin company that is giving more people a convenient nutrition program that is tailored to what their bodies need most," said Jason Brown, founder and CEO, Persona. "Consumer demand, which has increased year-over-year for personalized nutrition, is positively impacting our business. In three short years, which includes a pandemic, we opened more job opportunities and educated more consumers about the importance of identifying which meds and supplements cause side effects before starting a vitamin program. We look forward to continuing to be a trusted nutrition brand and employer for those who align with our mission to make people's lives more nourished."

Persona's recent milestones in various business areas, include:

Employment – Persona added more than 100 new employees, including nutritionists, to bolster its nutritionist-by-appointment offering

– Persona added more than 100 new employees, including nutritionists, to bolster its nutritionist-by-appointment offering Charitable Giving – Through its charitable partner, Vitamin Angels, Persona and its customers helped more than 740,000 children in need receive essential vitamins

– Through its charitable partner, Vitamin Angels, Persona and its customers helped more than 740,000 children in need receive essential vitamins Medical Advisory Board (MAB) – Persona added renowned bariatric surgeon, Dr. Philip Schauer , to its MAB to design bariatric and weight management-specific nutritional supplements

– Persona added renowned bariatric surgeon, Dr. , to its MAB to design bariatric and weight management-specific nutritional supplements Drug-Nutrient Side Effect Database – Based on the expertise of its MAB, on-staff nutritionists and pharmacists, Persona can now cross-examine 3,000 prescription medications to help consumers avoid potential side effects when mixing meds and vitamins

– Based on the expertise of its MAB, on-staff nutritionists and pharmacists, Persona can now cross-examine 3,000 prescription medications to help consumers avoid potential side effects when mixing meds and vitamins Shipping – Persona is now shipping to 140 countries with new countries

– Persona is now shipping to 140 countries with new countries Marketing – Persona engages more than 700 ambassadors globally to amplify its brand awareness and educate consumers about the benefits of a personalized approach to nutrition

To learn more about Persona Nutrition or to take the free nutritional assessment, please visit www.personanutrition.com.

About Persona™

Persona™, a Nestlé Health Science (NHSc) company, creates science-backed, uniquely personalized vitamin programs. Each customized program uses high-quality, bioavailable ingredients, delivered to customers' doorsteps. The proprietary algorithm used for the assessments is based on scientific research reviewed by the company's team of MDs, RDs and nutritionists, and factors in lifestyle, individual needs, and prescription medications to deliver vitamin and supplement recommendations as unique as the consumer. Persona Nutrition is available in more than 140 countries via worldwide shipping. Persona is a supporter of Vitamin Angels®. With every Persona vitamin pack order, at least two children who are at risk of malnutrition receive a full year of vitamins. To learn more, please visit www.personanutrition.com or www.nestlehealthscience.com.

About Nestlé Health Science (NHSc)

Nestlé Health Science (NHSc), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Nestlé, is a globally recognized leader in the field of nutritional science. NHSc is committed to empowering healthier lives through nutrition for consumers, patients and their healthcare partners. The company offers an extensive consumer health portfolio of industry-leading medical nutrition, consumer and VMS brands that are science-based solutions covering all facets of health from prevention, to maintenance, all the way through to treatment. NHSc is redefining the approach to their management of health in several key areas such as pediatric health, allergy, acute care, oncology, metabolic health, healthy aging, gastrointestinal health, and inborn errors of metabolism. Headquartered in Switzerland, NHSc employs over 5,000 people around the world, who are committed to making a difference in people's lives, for a healthier today and tomorrow. For more information, visit https://www.nestlehealthscience.com.

SOURCE Persona

Related Links

https://www.personanutrition.com/

