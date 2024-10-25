Persona Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in the Inaugural Gartner Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification

Persona Ranked First Across All Use Cases in Critical Capabilities Report and Positioned Highest for Ability to Execute in Identity Verification Magic Quadrant™

SAN FRANCISCO, Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona, a global leader in digital identity verification, is positioned highest out of 11 vendors for Ability to Execute in the 2024 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Identity Verification. In addition, Persona was ranked first across all evaluated Use Cases: Know Your Customer (KYC), Fraud Detection, Account Recovery, and Sensitive or Regulated scenarios in the Gartner Critical Capabilities report.

As bad actors begin using generative AI tools like deepfakes to conduct sophisticated attacks at scale, organizations need to take a multi-layered approach to mitigate fraud and get a more holistic picture of users.

Persona has heavily invested in understanding how bad actors pull off injection attacks in order to build a platform that can mitigate current and future fraud. Today, Persona's advanced identity verification platform stands as a critical defense that provides granular fraud and risk controls that prioritize configurability and explainability to help organizations stay ahead of increasingly sophisticated forms of digital fraud and safeguard both their business and customers.

With Persona, customers have access to a wide array of passive, active, behavioral, and third-party signals — including information about the user's device, location, and behavior — to truly understand the individuals and businesses wanting to use their platform and make informed decisions about users' risk profiles. They can then use Persona's link analysis tool, Graph, to quickly uncover other users with similar data and proactively block fraud rings.

Combined, these tools enable organizations to build custom multi-layered, holistic fraud processes that can expose and ward off sophisticated attacks even as bad actors continue to evolve their tactics.

Persona's Comprehensive and Adaptable Approach to Identity

Persona is the first identity solution to offer a comprehensive platform that provides businesses with the building blocks to create customized identity experiences based on their industry and region, allowing them to not only fight emerging fraud but also build trust and adapt to ever-changing compliance requirements.

"We are honored to be ranked first across all Use Cases in the Gartner Critical Capabilities Report, as we feel it's a testament to our commitment as a product-led organization," said Rick Song, CEO of Persona. "We believe this achievement highlights our relentless focus on developing a product that addresses both current and future identity challenges."

Today, leading organizations, including LinkedIn, Twilio, Square, OpenAI, Travelex, and Etsy trust Persona to verify customers, quickly adapt to evolving fraud vectors, and meet regulatory requirements.

For more information about Persona's unified identity platform and to access the full Gartner reports, visit https://withpersona.com/gartner-magic-quadrant.

About Persona

Persona offers a unified identity platform that offers businesses the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals' and businesses' identities — along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end.

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify the real identities of people or businesses, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/.

