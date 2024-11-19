Persona Selfie Age Estimation Certified by the Age Check Certification Scheme

Persona Selfie Age Estimation found to meet the ACCS technical requirements for age estimation technologies

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona announced that the Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) has certified Persona Selfie Age Estimation meets the requirements for an effective age estimation solution. Through their independent testing process, ACCS found that Persona Selfie Age Estimation reliably estimated 98% of 18 year olds as under 25. This certification reinforces the company's position as a leader in age assurance and identity solutions around the world.

Age assurance is critical to ensure online safety for minors. Regulations like the UK's Online Safety Act call for more stringent age assurance to protect minors from harmful experiences. The Age Check Certification Scheme (ACCS) evaluates age assurance solutions, providing confidence that certified solutions can be used to comply with stringent regulatory requirements.

In addition to ACCS-certified Selfie Age Estimation, Persona's age assurance suite includes government ID and database verifications, granular privacy controls, and a customizable end-user experience. With Persona, organizations can implement a robust, streamlined age assurance system to prevent minors from accessing restricted content while protecting their data.

"Effective age assurance requires accurate assurance methods like Selfie Age Estimation. The ACCS certification – in addition to our configurable privacy controls and user-experience optimizations – underscores our commitment to protecting vulnerable users while helping organizations meet their compliance obligations," said Rick Song, CEO of Persona.

Persona offers a unified identity platform that gives organizations the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals' and organizations' identities — along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end.

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves any organization that needs to verify its customers online, including retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, real estate and hospitality, HR, edtech, legal services, home and childcare services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/

