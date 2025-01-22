Persona unveils significant advances in detection of AI-based face spoofs

Enhancements bolster defenses against recent 50x surge in deepfakes

SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Persona, a leading global identity platform, today announced significant advancements in its AI-based face spoof detection capabilities. These updates strengthen Persona's ability to detect and prevent increasingly sophisticated generative AI fraud techniques.

AI-based face spoofs – such as deepfakes, synthetic faces, and face morphs – have enabled fraudsters to scale attacks at an unprecedented pace. For businesses that rely on identity verification, this poses growing risks, from significant financial losses to reputational damage. Gartner predicts that by 2026, attacks using AI-generated deepfakes on face biometrics may lead up to 30% of enterprises to no longer consider identity verification and authentication solutions reliable in isolation. This underscores the need for multi-layered fraud prevention tools that can respond to emerging threats.

"Given the 50x increase in deepfakes over the past few years, it's evident that generative AI will continue to transform the fraud landscape," said Rick Song, CEO of Persona. "Our fraud solutions are designed to adapt in real time to ensure our customers remain protected against even the most sophisticated attacks. In 2024 alone, we helped customers detect and block over 75 million fraud attempts leveraging AI-based face spoofs."

A More Holistic Approach to Fighting AI-based Face Spoofs

The new updates bolster Persona's ability to detect and prevent AI-driven fraud through:

A Comprehensive Signal Library: Persona's ever-expanding assortment of active and passive signals now supplies more data to organizations, enabling them to detect more fraudulent attempts by advancing beyond image-based inspection techniques.

Persona's ever-expanding assortment of active and passive signals now supplies more data to organizations, enabling them to detect more fraudulent attempts by advancing beyond image-based inspection techniques. Improved Detection of Visual Artifacts: Enhanced models now catch a broader range of visual signals left behind by AI-generated face spoofs, improving recall while reducing false positives.

Enhanced models now catch a broader range of visual signals left behind by AI-generated face spoofs, improving recall while reducing false positives. Compromised Hardware Detection: Persona has expanded its ability to identify rooted devices, emulators, and virtual cameras that fraudsters use in injection attacks.

Persona has expanded its ability to identify rooted devices, emulators, and virtual cameras that fraudsters use in injection attacks. Scaled Pattern Detection: Persona's platform identifies suspicious patterns across submissions, enabling organizations to uncover fraud rings, shut down fraudsters testing novel exploits, and block attacks that would otherwise go undetected.

"Fighting GenAI fraud requires a proactive, adaptable approach," added Song. "Persona's platform is designed to evolve alongside emerging threats, ensuring organizations can stay one step ahead of fraudsters while delivering seamless experiences for legitimate users."

About Persona

Persona offers a unified identity platform that gives organizations the building blocks they need to securely collect, verify, manage, and make decisions about individuals' and businesses' identities — along with automation and orchestration tools to streamline the entire process from end to end.

Founded in 2018, Persona is headquartered in San Francisco and is available in 200+ countries and territories and 20 different languages. Persona serves any business that needs to verify its customers online, including social media, content platforms, online gaming, retail, fintech, marketplace, delivery services, and more. For additional information, please visit https://withpersona.com/

