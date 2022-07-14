Personal Care Brand-Laifen Achieved Thrilling Results During The 618 E-commerce Shopping Festival 2022

618 is one of the significant shopping festivals in China, similar to Amazon Prime Day. According to data collected by retail market consultancy Syntun, this year China's e-commerce platforms brought in USD104 billion (RMB695.90 billion) in sales during this year's 618 shopping festival, an increase of 20.3% over last year's number, the steady growth rate since 2020. However, some promising category brands continue to shine, and Laifen is one such.

So, let's take a quick look at Laifen's achievements.

Laifen 's Achievements of 618 E-commerce shopping festival

From May 30 to June 18, the total sales revenue of all platforms was up to $24.9 million, Laifen sold over 300,000 units of high-speed hair dryers in 2022, 618 E-commerce shopping festivals in China. Sales revenue from official live streaming topped over $8.94 million. At the same time, market penetration from official live streaming exceeded 36%.

The First Laifen Tmall 618 E-commerce Sales Achievement

According to statistics from Tmall, Laifen ranked 1st among personal care best-selling brands. Also, within the fast-growing brand at-home appliance category, Laifen is the only first hair dryer brand whose year-on-year revenue growth exceeded 6200% with an increase of over $8.94million. What's more, Laifen swift hair dryer became the only super best-seller hair dryer model with a sales volume of over 100,000 units. As a result, its market penetration exceeded 12% in the hair dryer industry.

The First Laifen JD.com 618 E-commerce Sales Achievement

Another statistic from JD.com showed Laifen ranked 1st among personal care best-selling brands. Also, the market penetration exceeded 40% in the hair dryer industry.

The first Laifen Douyin(TikTok China) 618 E-commerce Sales Achievement

In addition, Laifen's sales performance on Douyin(TikTok China) also achieved significant success. Douyin(TikTok China) reported that Laifen swift hair dryer was one of the best-selling consumer electronics and lifestyle home products. During Douyin(TikTok China) 618 E-commerce shopping festival, the total number of live streaming audiences from Laifen exceeded over 90 million viewers, and customer engagement increased to over 2.2 billion.

Conclusion

In recent years, in the context of consumption upgrades and home appliance trends, the demand for high-tech hair dryers has become more and more vigorous, and competition is fierce. However, with innovation and integration, Laifen has gained increasing customer trust and support. Thanks to the latest technology and reasonable price, Laifen achieved a thrilling sales performance in the 618 E-commerce shopping festival, which proved its solid strength in the hair dryer industry.

(Note: data sources come from Tmall Ranking List, Tmall business advisor, JD small appliances open platform, Sz.jd.com, TikTok China Official, Compass.jinritemai.com, Yuntu Business version, etc.)

Laifen was established in 2019 by Hongxin Ye, a creative geek, and his team of passionate developers, inspired by the idea that a well-developed motor could improve the performance of an appliance significantly. With the endeavor of over 2 years, Laifen has finally been equipped with the technology of a 110000 rpm motor, and integrated it into an outstanding high-speed hair dryer, balancing a perfect user experience with an economical price. With continuous improvement and innovation, Laifen promises to bring its latest technology to every family.

