Personal Care Brand Native Announces Expansion Into Sunscreen With Revolutionary Formula That Blends Into All Skin Tones

Everyone knows that sunscreen is a must, but many mineral sunscreens on the market are hard to rub in and not enjoyable to use. Native's new collection of SPF 30 mineral sunscreens is powered by 20% non-nano zinc oxide that was hand-selected from 33 potential zinc oxide suppliers for purity, efficacy, and transparency. It is also water-based and contains over 20% skin conditioners, helping ensure the sunscreen blends in quickly and perfectly across all skin types. The collection is in response to consumer frustration in trying to find an effective mineral sunscreen that doesn't leave a white cast, sets well on the skin, and is easy to apply with clean, naturally derived ingredients.

"I've tested lots of mineral sunscreens, and I've never been satisfied with how those sunscreens blend, especially through hair," said Darren King, Native's VP of Research and Development. "I always have to apply in front of a mirror to make sure it's completely rubbed in. Native's mineral sunscreen is different. It easily blends through my arm hair and disappears amidst my freckles and moles; in fact, it was designed to be invisible on all skin types. Our ultimate goal is mirror-free application at the beach, or anywhere you might be showing some skin."

Native's Sunscreen Collection is formulated with everything you need and nothing you don't! Not only are 98% of the sunscreen's ingredients naturally derived (plant or mineral based), but the formula was designed for all skin types, including those with sensitive skin. It's free of silicones, styrene derivatives, ethoxylates, parabens, phthalates, and chemical filters including oxybenzone, octinoxate, and avobenzone.

The Sunscreen Collection is available in summer-inspired scents for Body and Face – Coconut & Pineapple and Limited-Edition Rosé. These light and refreshing fragrances will get you in the perfect summer mood from the moment you apply!

Coconut & Pineapple – Celebrates the big flavors of summer. Juicy melon and pineapple notes abound, while subtle tones of coconut and rose petals round out the experience. * Available in Body and Face

Celebrates the big flavors of summer. Juicy melon and pineapple notes abound, while subtle tones of coconut and rose petals round out the experience. * Unscented – Our time tested, signature Native formula for those who prefer the protection with no scent. * Available in Body and Face

Our time tested, signature Native formula for those who prefer the protection with no scent. * Limited-Edition Rosé – An effervescent fragrance with an upbeat fresh energy. It blends succulent grapefruit and exotic lychee with notes of jasmine and vanilla. *Available in Body. Launches 5/18/21.

The Body variant is available in a 5 oz size and retails for $20. The Face variant is available in a 1.7 oz size and retails for $16. The Sunscreen line launches exclusively on Native's website at www.nativecos.com on April 13, 2021. The Sunscreen line has no Oxybenzone, Octinoxate, or Avobenzone and is sulfate-free, paraben-free, dye-free, cruelty-free and vegan, following suit with other Native products.

About Native: Founded in 2015, Native is a clean personal care company that makes safe and effective products from simple ingredients, including deodorant, toothpaste, body wash, bar soap, shampoo, and conditioner. For more information, visit www.nativecos.com or you can follow Native on Facebook , Twitter , or Instagram .

