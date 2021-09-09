Personal Finance Leader Quicken Inc. Announces New Majority Investment from Aquiline Capital Partners LLC

MENLO PARK, Calif., Sept. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Quicken Inc. ("Quicken"), maker of America's best-selling personal finance software, announced today that it has entered into a definitive agreement for Aquiline Capital Partners LLC ("Aquiline") to acquire a majority stake in the company. Quicken CEO Eric Dunn will continue to hold an equity stake alongside other employees. Aquiline, a New York- and London-based private investment firm with $6.9 billion in assets under management, has expertise investing in financial services and technology companies. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"Our team is dedicated to giving our customers the tools they need to confidently take control of their finances. I'm enormously proud of the company we've built together," said Quicken CEO Eric Dunn. "We look forward to partnering with Aquiline, whose expertise in financial technology will help us continue to deliver on our mission of helping people lead healthier financial lives. We are also grateful for the support and partnership from H.I.G. Capital over the past five years, which allowed us to modernize the business by investing in our family of products and in growing our customer base."

Aquiline will purchase a majority stake in Quicken Inc. from an affiliate of H.I.G. Capital, which acquired the company from Intuit Inc. in 2016. Dunn joined as CEO at the same time, leading the company through a period of significant transformation and growth. Under Dunn's leadership, the company moved to a subscription membership program, modernized Quicken's user interface, introduced Quicken web and mobile companion apps, and launched Simplifi by Quicken, a modern personal finance app for digital natives.

Quicken's focus on helping people lead healthier financial lives enabled the company to drive growth to over 2 million active users and meaningfully increase its Net Promoter Score (NPS), annual sales volumes and average customer lifespan. Quicken and Simplifi have been recognized as leading products in the personal finance space by The New York Times' Wirecutter, Fast Company, U.S. News & World Report, Investopedia, and PCMag, among others. Together with Aquiline, Quicken intends to invest in continued enhancements to its pioneering personal financial management offerings, including through collaboration and partnership with other leading fintech innovators.

"Quicken is trusted by millions of customers, who rely on it to lead healthy financial lives," said Vincenzo La Ruffa, president of Aquiline Capital Partners. "As a longtime Quicken user myself, I've seen firsthand the work Eric and the team at Quicken have put into building a compelling suite of products and services. I am confident in the growth trajectory ahead as we work with the company to expand the range of innovative solutions it offers in the personal financial management space."

"In 2016, we partnered with the Quicken team to transform the business by focusing on product quality, customer care and innovation. The results have been astounding," said Justin Reyna, managing director at H.I.G. Capital. "We're proud of the Quicken team's achievements and know they will continue to exceed expectations and lead the industry forward."

Quicken will retain its current management team and offices in Menlo Park, Tucson, and Bangalore. The transaction is expected to close in late September. Greenhill & Co served as financial advisor to Aquiline, and Jefferies served as exclusive financial advisor to Quicken in the transaction.

About Quicken Inc.

Quicken is the best-selling personal finance software in the U.S. For over 30 years, more than 17 million customers have relied on Quicken to help them take control of their finances. Quicken's award-winning suite of personal finance software and apps — including Quicken Starter Edition, Quicken Deluxe, Quicken Premier, and Quicken Home & Business — cater to different financial needs and device preferences. Simplifi by Quicken, named the "best budgeting app and tools" by The New York Times' Wirecutter, was added to the Quicken product suite in 2020. Simplifi, a web and mobile app, is designed to help a new generation of digital natives easily stay on top of their finances. Download Simplifi on Google Play or the App Store , and learn more at www.simplifimoney.com .

About Aquiline Capital Partners

Aquiline Capital Partners, founded in 2005, is a private investment firm based in New York and London investing in companies across financial services and technology, business services, and healthcare industries. The firm had $6.9 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2021. For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, please visit www.aquiline.com .

About H.I.G. Capital

H.I.G. Capital is a leading global alternative assets investment firm with $45 billion of equity capital under management. H.I.G. specializes in providing both debt and equity capital to small and mid-sized companies, utilizing an operationally focused and value-added approach. The firm is based in Miami and has offices in New York, Boston, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles, San Francisco, and Atlanta, as well as international affiliate offices in London, Hamburg, Madrid, Milan, Paris, Bogotá, Rio de Janeiro and São Paulo. Since its founding in 1993, H.I.G. has invested in and managed more than 300 companies worldwide. The firm's current portfolio includes more than 100 companies with combined sales in excess of $30 billion. For more information, please refer to the H.I.G. website at www.higcapital.com.

