Personal Injury in the UK: 2019 Consumer Research Report - Claims Against the NHS have Stabilised in the Last Three Years

The Personal Injury Consumer Research Report 2019 is the second annual edition of this report from the author offering insights into consumer behaviour, perceptions, brand awareness, and opinions. This report is based on responses from 503 consumers involved in a personal injury or clinical negligence incident.



The latest consumer research findings from the author suggest that awareness of the leading personal injury (PI) brands have increased over the year as these brands aim to increase their presence in the market. A majority are aware of three brands and these are either leading CMCs or legal marketing groups which spend heavily on TV advertising and online marketing: National Accident Helpline, Accident Advice Helpline, and InjuryLawyers4U. Awareness of Admiral Law and First4Lawyers is just under 50%.



The leading established law firm brand, in terms of consumer awareness, is Cooperative Legal although it has reduced its involvement in the PI market. Close behind are Irwin Mitchell and Slater & Gordon.



However, while these brands aim to increase their use another finding shows that 43% of individuals would be willing to submit their claim to an online claims portal and complete the process themselves. There is less enthusiasm and some concerns amongst individuals about representing themselves in court, dealing with court forms, and negotiating a financial settlement with the defendant.



Other headlines from the survey include:

Fewer than half of claimants shop around when looking for a legal advisor.

Various channels are used to find a legal representative but digital routes now lead the way. In particular, the use of web adverts from PI practitioners has grown as has social media content.

58% of pay-outs on claims are 5,000 or less so within the new small claims limit due to launch in April 2020 . This suggests that many claims will have to be DIY claims as many of these small claims will be unprofitable for many solicitors and law firms.

. This suggests that many claims will have to be DIY claims as many of these small claims will be unprofitable for many solicitors and law firms. When asked what factors would be important when selecting a legal services provider for PI work, the top responses are speed of service, how much the service costs, and helpfulness and friendliness of staff.

A majority - 58% - accept that most whiplash claims are genuine while a clear majority believe that more people claim than five years ago. A majority also believe that insurance companies will stick to their promise to reduce premiums if the proposed small claims changes come into force in April 2020 . 21% are not convinced.

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

The next year - more DIY claims and consolidation for the leading brands

Incidents led by RTAs but accidents in a public place not far behind

Majority of claimants involve an insurer or a solicitor, or both

Over half of pay-outs are 5,000 or less so in the proposed small claims limit

A mix of funding but led by no win, no fee deals

Over half received the compensation they expected, or even more

Almost half shop around for legal advice but almost as many do not

Speed of service and cost are the important factors in choosing a legal advisor

General satisfaction with the claims advice and the final outcome

Individuals dealing with their own claims is a concern for many

Direct marketing to consumers led by unsolicited phone calls

Survey responses point to increased awareness of leading PI brands

Claim volumes declining year-on-year but marginal increase in market value

Are claimants ready to deal with claims themselves after April 2020 ?

2. Introduction

Overview

Methodology

Abbreviations

3. Background

Over 7 out of 10 have been involved in a road traffic accident

Most think that more people are making claims now

DIY via the small claims court is not appealing, and not many trust insurers to pay the right amount

Online claims portal would be used by over 4 out of 10 adults

4. Personal Injury Claims

Insurers are involved in most RTA and whiplash claims

Insurers important when choosing a legal advisor but no one source dominates

The majority accept that whiplash is a genuine injury

A significant percentage of claimants did not consider a claim at first

Cold calling still a feature of the claims industry

5. Claims Process

Range of advisors used, and most consider their credentials and accreditations

Fast-track claims are the largest group, but multi-track increasing

Most claims are settled out of court

Just over half state that the claims process was simple

6. Claims Funding and Settlements

Most claim pay-outs are up to 5,000

Mix of funding options but no win no fee is still the most common method

Compensation paid - expectations met for most claimants

Legal expenses insurance - likely to be part of other policies or a membership

7. Small Claims, Fixed Fees For Clinical Negligence Claims

DIY small claims - some LIPs would struggle in court and in negotiations

More in favour of fixed fees for clinical negligence claims than against

8. Legal Services Providers - Selection and Satisfaction

Only a minority shop around when choosing a legal advisor

Speed of service and cost are most important to claimants

Claimant satisfaction levels with their advisor are relatively high

Most are satisfied with the general outcome but not the financial deal

9. Awareness and Use of Personal Injury Brands

Awareness of leading brands increased in 2019

InjuryLawyers4U leads awareness of TV ads

Some consumer interest in specific non-legal brands

10. Market Trends

Market value

Case numbers and recoveries value declining in recent years

Over three-quarters of cases are RTAs, but numbers falling across all cases

Claims against the NHS have stabilised in the last three years

Claims Portal

11. Future Developments

Research points to more DIY claims on the horizon but some consumer concerns

