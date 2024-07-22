Personal Injury Lawyer Patrick Regan Speaks Out on the Increase in Traffic Fatalities in Washington, DC

WASHINGTON, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Regan Zambri Long car accident attorney Patrick Regan urges everyone to stay safe on the roads this summer as traffic fatalities continue to increase in Washington, DC.

Last year, DC saw the highest number of traffic fatalities since 2007. There were 52 fatalities in the region, up more than 60 percent from 2022. And looking at the most recent numbers, 2024 may be even higher. As of July 17, the Metropolitan Police Department of the District of Columbia (MPD) reported 31 traffic fatalities, a 7 percent increase from the same time last year.

To curb roadway fatalities, Washington, DC, created the Vision Zero campaign in 2015 to eliminate all deaths or serious injuries by 2024. The city invested in new bicycle lanes, lowered speed limits, and added new speed enforcement cameras. Yet, with all the safety improvements, deaths continue to rise.

"These numbers are very troubling," said Regan, the Senior Partner and President of Regan Zambri Long. "We urge all drivers to remain vigilant when getting behind the wheel. Avoid distractions and follow the speed limit. Let's keep everyone on the road safe from harm."

Since opening its doors over 25 years ago, the personal injury lawyers at Regan Zambri Long PLLC has garnered respect from its clients and peers. With over $1 billion in record-setting verdicts and settlements, well-respected legal organizations and publications have routinely honored the firm nationwide. Our personal injury attorneys have been named Best Lawyers in America® by Best Lawyers and Washington, DC Super Lawyers by Super Lawyers magazine.

