Personal Innovation Management App Ideabook Adds Agile Roadmapping

Beside rating and voting on ideas, users are now able to turn ideas into strategy using the new "Roadmap" view.

EGGERSDORF, Austria, March 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Elemental Tools today released version 5 of Ideabook, a next generation personal idea management app for iPhone and iPad. The new release introduces agile roadmapping helping you turning your ideas into a successful execution strategy as well as a number of user interface improvements.

Rate and analyze your ideas using configurable bubble charts. Turn your ideas into strategy with the new roadmap view

The new "Roadmap" view provides an agile roadmap in the form of an interactive Kanban board. Users can assign ideas to four different "horizons" such as "Now", "Next", "Later" and "Someday" using drag & drop. This introduces a new dimension of innovation management allowing users to easily schedule their best ideas for implementation in a modern, agile way.

Ideabook supports the whole personal innovation management process from quick capturing of ideas, over visual brainstorming in so-called "spaces", to evaluating and analyzing of ideas using bubble charts across freely configurable criteria. Users can optionally use Apple's iCloud to sync ideas across their different devices.

Ideabook 5 is available today as a one-time purchase from the iOS App Store for $9.99 -- no subscription required. Ideabook runs on iPhone and iPad and requires iOS 13 or newer.

About Elemental Tools

Elemental Tools creates productivity apps that empower people to achieve more by unleashing their creativity, unlocking their potential and helping them optimize their personal resources. Elemental Tools is the maker behind Firetask, a project-oriented GTDÂ® task manager and Ideabook, a personal idea management tool. Elemental Tools currently focuses exclusively on the Apple ecosystem developing apps for iPhone, iPad, Mac and Apple Watch. https://elemental-tools.com/ideabook/overview.html

Contact:

Gerald Aquila

+43 3117 30215

[email protected]

SOURCE Elemental Tools