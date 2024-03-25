Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size to grow by USD 29 billion during 2023-2027, Firefighting services to boost market growth, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market size is expected to grow by USD 29 billion between 2022 and 2027. However, the growth momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period. The market is driven by a high demand for firefighting services and advanced technology. Features like navigation systems, sensors, and thermal cameras enhance firefighter safety. Manufacturers must innovate to stay competitive, integrating smart sensors into traditional equipment. Demand for smart gear, like self-contained breathing apparatus and fire suits, is rising due to increased fire occurrences, driving significant market growth. The market is segmented by End-user (Manufacturing, Construction, Oil and gas, Healthcare, and Others), Product (Protective clothing, Hand and arm protection, Protective footwear, Respiratory protection, and Others), and Geography (APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America).

Report Coverage Details Page number 189 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 7.4% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 29,005.8 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.26 Regional analysis APAC, North America, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution North America at 32% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Key Highlights:

The report recognizes the following as some of the key players in the personal protective equipment (ppe) market: 3M Co., Alpha Pro Tech Ltd., Bunzl Plc, Delta Plus Group, Dragerwerk AG and Co. KGaA, DuPont de Nemours Inc., Honeywell International Inc., Kimberly Clark Corp., Lakeland Industries Inc., Magid Glove and Safety Manufacturing Co. LLC, Mallcom India Ltd., MSA Safety Inc., Rock Fall UK Ltd., Radians Inc., Saf T Gard International Inc., UVEX WINTER HOLDING GmbH and Co. KG, W.W. Grainger Inc., Ansell Ltd., Midas Safety Inc., and Moldex Metric Inc.

Market to observe 7.26% YOY growth in 2023.

Market Dynamics:

High demand for firefighting services is the key factor driving the market:

High demand for firefighting services, coupled with advanced technology like navigation systems, sensors, and thermal cameras, drives market growth. Manufacturers innovate by integrating smart sensors into traditional equipment, enhancing firefighter safety. Demand for smart gear, including SCBA, firefighting suits, and fire helmets, rises due to increased fire occurrences, fueling market expansion.

Growing distribution through retail and online channels is the primary trend in the market.

Low employee compliance is the challenge that affects the development of the market.

Trends & Challenges in bullets. The report also covers information on the upcoming trends and challenges. Explore detail information:

Keg Segments:

The manufacturing segment, a significant global user, is poised for growth. It's a key contributor to GDP, particularly in economies like the US and China. Valued at USD 10,354.16 million in 2017, this sector encompasses various industries, each with distinct safety needs. Market players offer tailored personal protective equipment, anticipating increased demand in manufacturing during the forecast period.

Analyst Review:

The Protective Equipment Market is witnessing robust growth driven by increasing emphasis on workplace and occupational safety. With a focus on preventing accidents and injuries, the demand for protective gear such as safety goggles, gloves, ear protection, masks, and fall protection equipment is on the rise.

Key segments like head protection, safety footwear, and eye protection are witnessing significant demand as organizations prioritize employee safety. Safety harnesses, protective suits, and high-visibility clothing are also gaining traction, particularly in industries with high-risk work environments.

Stringent safety standards further propel market growth, ensuring the quality and effectiveness of protective equipment. Market research and forecasting indicate sustained expansion, with forecasts pointing towards continued growth in the coming years.

The market research report highlights the evolving landscape of protective equipment, offering insights into market trends, growth analysis, and forecasting. As industries prioritize workplace safety, the demand for innovative protective solutions continues to drive market expansion, creating opportunities for manufacturers and suppliers to meet the growing needs of various sectors.

Market Overview:

The Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) Market is propelled by a focus on workplace and occupational safety, driving demand for protective gear and safety equipment. From safety gloves and goggles to respiratory protection and helmets, PPE ensures worker safety across various industries such as construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and mining. With stringent safety standards, the market sees continual growth, supported by market research and forecasting. Protective suits, high-visibility clothing, and fall protection equipment are integral components, meeting regulatory requirements and safeguarding workers against hazards. As industries prioritize employee well-being, the PPE market expands, with manufacturers and suppliers catering to diverse safety needs, ensuring a safe and secure working environment for personnel worldwide.

The market is undergoing rigorous market growth analysis, backed by comprehensive market research and growth projections. Market forecasters are diligently examining trends to provide accurate market forecasts, shaping the landscape of the industry. With a robust market report highlighting key insights, market forecasting is becoming increasingly precise, guiding stakeholders in strategic decision-making. The market forecast indicates promising growth opportunities, underscoring the critical role of PPE in ensuring workplace safety across various sectors.

