Personal Safety Alarms Market to grow by USD 84.7 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing personal safety concerns to boost market growth - Technavio

News provided by

Technavio

08 Sep, 2023, 21:15 ET

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal safety alarms market is estimated to grow by USD 84.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.9%, according to Technavio. The increasing personal safety concerns are a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the increased number of crimes around the world, like robbery, burglary, and dacoity. There has been a growing demand for Personal Safety Alarms globally. For example, of all recognizable IPC crimes in 2021, crimes against the human body make up 30%, property crimes 20%, and other IPC crimes 29.7%. In 2021, there were 2.1 homicides per 100,000 people, 7.4 kidnappings per 100,000 people, and 4.8 rapes per 100,000 people. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a FREE sample report

Continue Reading
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Alarms Market 2023-2027
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Alarms Market 2023-2027

Personal Safety Alarms Market – Company Analysis
Company Landscape - The personal safety alarms market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer personal safety alarms in the market are ADT Inc., BASU, Cutting Edge Products Inc., Doberman Security Products Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JNE Security Ltd., Kasiel Solutions Inc., KATANA Safety Inc., Mace Security International Inc., MaxxmAlarm, Revolar Inc., SABRE, Safelet BV, SeniorWorld, Super Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Unaliwear Inc., Verve Safety, and WEAlarms Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

  • Special coverage on the Russia-Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession
  • Global competitiveness and key competitor positions
  • Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

  • Doberman Security Products Inc. - The company offers personal safety alarms such as motion detector alarms, ultrasound window alarms, safety signal alerts, jogger alarms, mini-mobile alerts, briefcase alarms, and more.
  • BASU - The company offers personal safety alarms such as BASU e Alarm Pro (3rd Gen).
  • Cutting Edge Products Inc. - The company offers personal safety alarms such as mini window alarms, door stop alarms, pro tech door alarms, virtual K9 barking dog alarms, and more.
  • For details on the company and its offerings – Request a FREE sample report

Personal Safety Alarms Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview
Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), and type (Mobile phone app, Stand-alone devices, Vehicle-based, and Others)

  • The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for this is that by offering a touch-and-feel experience which is an effective means of reaching out to consumers, the offline distribution segment has been considered the most effective distribution mode. Another form of an effective offline distribution channel is specialty stores which offer exclusive products in personal security, such as protection equipment and alarms with a comprehensive product range. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview
By geography, the personal safety alarms market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the personal safety alarms market.

  • North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a FREE Sample Report

Major TrendThe increase in product innovations is a major trend in the market. 

Significant Challenge- Personal safety whistles as potential substitutes are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Personal Safety Alarms Market report?

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period
  • Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal safety alarms market between 2023 and 2027
  • Precise estimation of the size of the personal safety alarms market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market
  • Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
  • Growth of the personal safety alarms market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa
  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies
  • Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety alarms market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports. 

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 274.2 billion. 

The burglar alarm systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,493.73 million. 

Personal Safety Alarms Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Historic period

2017-2021

Forecast period

2023-2027

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9%

Market growth 2023-2027

USD 84.7 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth 2022-2023 (%)

8.74

Regional analysis

North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa

Performing market contribution

North America at 48%

Key countries

US, Canada, China, Germany, and France

Competitive landscape

Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks

Key companies profiled

ADT Inc., BASU, Cutting Edge Products Inc., Doberman Security Products Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JNE Security Ltd., Kasiel Solutions Inc., KATANA Safety Inc., Mace Security International Inc., MaxxmAlarm, Revolar Inc., SABRE, Safelet BV, SeniorWorld, Super Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Unaliwear Inc., Verve Safety, and WEAlarms Ltd.

Market dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period.

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio

Also from this source

Web 3.0 Blockchain Market size to increase by USD 27.42 billion between 2022 - 2027 | Driven by Growing investment in Web 3.0 blockchain- Technavio

Blood Market to grow by USD 2,195.69 million from 2022 to 2027, North America to account for 40% of market growth - Technavio

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.