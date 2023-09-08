Personal Safety Alarms Market to grow by USD 84.7 million from 2022 to 2027, The increasing personal safety concerns to boost market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The personal safety alarms market is estimated to grow by USD 84.7 million from 2022 to 2027. The market's growth momentum will be progressing at a CAGR of 8.9%, according to Technavio. The increasing personal safety concerns are a key factor driving market growth. This is due to the increased number of crimes around the world, like robbery, burglary, and dacoity. There has been a growing demand for Personal Safety Alarms globally. For example, of all recognizable IPC crimes in 2021, crimes against the human body make up 30%, property crimes 20%, and other IPC crimes 29.7%. In 2021, there were 2.1 homicides per 100,000 people, 7.4 kidnappings per 100,000 people, and 4.8 rapes per 100,000 people. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size, historic period (2017 to 2021) and Forecast (2023 to 2027) before buying the full report -Request a FREE sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Personal Safety Alarms Market 2023-2027

Personal Safety Alarms Market – Company Analysis

Company Landscape - The personal safety alarms market is fragmented, with the presence of several global as well as regional companies. A few prominent companies that offer personal safety alarms in the market are ADT Inc., BASU, Cutting Edge Products Inc., Doberman Security Products Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JNE Security Ltd., Kasiel Solutions Inc., KATANA Safety Inc., Mace Security International Inc., MaxxmAlarm, Revolar Inc., SABRE, Safelet BV, SeniorWorld, Super Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Unaliwear Inc., Verve Safety, and WEAlarms Ltd. and others.

What's New? -

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings -

Doberman Security Products Inc. - The company offers personal safety alarms such as motion detector alarms, ultrasound window alarms, safety signal alerts, jogger alarms, mini-mobile alerts, briefcase alarms, and more.

The company offers personal safety alarms such as motion detector alarms, ultrasound window alarms, safety signal alerts, jogger alarms, mini-mobile alerts, briefcase alarms, and more. BASU - The company offers personal safety alarms such as BASU e Alarm Pro (3rd Gen).

The company offers personal safety alarms such as BASU e Alarm Pro (3rd Gen). Cutting Edge Products Inc. - The company offers personal safety alarms such as mini window alarms, door stop alarms, pro tech door alarms, virtual K9 barking dog alarms, and more.

The company offers personal safety alarms such as mini window alarms, door stop alarms, pro tech door alarms, virtual K9 barking dog alarms, and more. For details on the company and its offerings – Request a FREE sample report

Personal Safety Alarms Market - Segmentation Assessment

Segment Overview

Technavio has segmented the market based on distribution channel (offline and online), and type (Mobile phone app, Stand-alone devices, Vehicle-based, and Others)

The market share growth by the offline segment will be significant during the forecast period. One of the main reasons for this is that by offering a touch-and-feel experience which is an effective means of reaching out to consumers, the offline distribution segment has been considered the most effective distribution mode. Another form of an effective offline distribution channel is specialty stores which offer exclusive products in personal security, such as protection equipment and alarms with a comprehensive product range. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period.

Geography Overview

By geography, the personal safety alarms market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. The report provides actionable insights and estimates the contribution of all regions to the growth of the personal safety alarms market.

North America is estimated to contribute 48% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. For insights on global, regional, and country-level parameters with growth opportunities from 2017 to 2027 - Download a FREE Sample Report

Major Trend- The increase in product innovations is a major trend in the market.

Significant Challenge- Personal safety whistles as potential substitutes are a significant challenge restricting market growth. Drivers, Trends, and challenges have an impact on market dynamics, which can impact businesses. Find more insights in a sample report!

What are the key data covered in this Personal Safety Alarms Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the personal safety alarms market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the personal safety alarms market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the personal safety alarms market across North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and the Middle East and Africa

, , APAC, , and the and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of personal safety alarms market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The sensor market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 17.89% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 274.2 billion.

The burglar alarm systems market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% between 2022 and 2027, and the size of the market is forecasted to increase by USD 1,493.73 million.

Personal Safety Alarms Market Scope Report Coverage Details Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.9% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 84.7 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 8.74 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 48% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and France Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled ADT Inc., BASU, Cutting Edge Products Inc., Doberman Security Products Inc., General Electric Co., Honeywell International Inc., JNE Security Ltd., Kasiel Solutions Inc., KATANA Safety Inc., Mace Security International Inc., MaxxmAlarm, Revolar Inc., SABRE, Safelet BV, SeniorWorld, Super Sparkly Safety Stuff LLC, Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Unaliwear Inc., Verve Safety, and WEAlarms Ltd. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, and Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Distribution Channel

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio