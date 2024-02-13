Personalized Health Basel and Leading Life Sciences Organization Collaborate with MDClone to Drive Innovation

Partnership leveraging MDClone's ADAMS platform to unlock real-world exploratory research and patient-care improvements in the region

BEER-SHEVA, Israel, Feb. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MDClone, a leading data analytics and synthetic data company, announced today that it has established a partnership with the University Hospital Basel and a leading life sciences organization to build an infrastructure that will evolve how life sciences and pharma research is performed in the region.

The University Hospital Basel (USB) is acclaimed for its prestigious reputation across Europe, and known for its hospital and clinical facilities, employing 8,000 dedicated professionals, making it one of the largest employers in the region.

USB and its life science partner are implementing MDClone's ADAMS Platform, which enables researchers to analyze health outcomes from large multi-source data sets while maintaining key privacy requirements through synthetic data capabilities. Synthetic data is artificially created information that replicates the characteristics and correlations of real patient populations without jeopardizing patient privacy.

The ADAMS Platform gives researchers and clinicians access to a dynamic and fluid process for data exploration on real-world clinical treatments and therapies while adhering to the highest standards of privacy and protection.

"The foundation we're creating here can serve as a hub not just for our own clinicians and our partner's but for other providers and life sciences groups that we regularly work with today," said Bram Stieltjes, Head of Personalized Health Basel. "Through its security by design approach, the platform will strongly enhance our existing data sharing infrastructure both within and outside our institution and strongly reduce the legal and ethical overhead that currently impedes large-scale projects. Thus, this initiative strongly supports the life sciences and academic research in the area."

Using the ADAMS Platform, USB and its life science partner aim to enhance quality of care for its patients, maximize treatment options, reduce costs, and expedite research initiatives in the medical field, while its life science partner will gain access to USB synthetic data to fulfill various research requirements, driving innovation and breakthroughs in its pharmaceutical initiatives.

Accessibility to real-world data has the potential to positively disrupt the existing, linear approach to research by collecting observations beyond the clinical trial participants – often only representing a small, highly curated percentage of patients. For example, life science researchers will now have the ability to:

measure treatment effects of a full population and further support clinical trial findings

detect side effects of treatments earlier with at-scale volumes and real-world variables

identify early opportunities for repurposing medications by evaluating trends and outcomes on a live population.

"We're on a mission to expand our horizons globally and form meaningful partnerships with elite institutions like Personalized Health Basel," said Davidi Bachrach, Senior Vice President of International Business at MDClone. "We believe that this venture will play a pivotal role in accelerating our presence and expanding our business in German-speaking countries, including Switzerland, Germany, and Austria, as well as across Europe as a whole."

About MDClone

MDClone offers an innovative, self-service data exploration environment powering discovery and collaboration throughout healthcare ecosystems around the world. The MClone ADAMS Center accelerates grassroots, data-driven innovation by enabling front-line staff to ask their own questions of their organization's data. Powered by the ADAMS Platform and protected by multilevel synthetic privacy capabilities, any user can engage in a dynamic and fluid process for data exploration, analysis, and action. Using synthetic data generation to collaborate across the healthcare ecosystem, MDClone customers accelerate research, improve operations and quality, and drive innovation to deliver better patient outcomes. Founded in Israel in 2016, MDClone serves major health systems, payers, and life science customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Israel. Visit mdclone.com for more information.

