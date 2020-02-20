Personalized Medicine Market Worth $3.92 Trillion by 2026 - Insights Into Diagnostics, Medical Care, Nutrition & Wellness, and Therapeutics
Feb 20, 2020, 13:00 ET
DUBLIN, Feb. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Personalized Medicine Market Analysis 2019" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Personalized Medicine market is expected to reach $3.92 trillion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 12.1% during the forecast period.
The efficient and advanced technology and higher prevalence of disease are driving the market growth. However, the higher cost of research and developments is hampering the market.
Based on the End-user, the hospital's segment is estimated to have a lucrative growth due to the lower cost personalized medicines availability in the hospitals. As the practice of personalized medicine becomes more widespread, hospitals will also experience the need to adapt. That does not mean every hospital and medical centre should try and drive the science, but they should be open to collaborations to facilitate such work.
The key vendors mentioned are Abbott Laboratories, Affymetrix Incorporated, Agendia N.V, Agilent Technologies, Inc, Amgen, Inc, Asuragen Incorporated, Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals, Llc, Celera Diagnostics LLC, Celgene Corporation, Roche Diagnostics Corporation, Precision Biologics Incorporated, Siemens Healthcare Diagnostics, Inc, Sigma-Aldrich Corporation, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis AG, Decode Genetics Inc., Exact Science Corporation, Exagen Diagnostics Inc., GE Healthcare, and Genelex Corporation.
Key Topics Covered
1 Market Synopsis
2 Research Outline
3 Market Dynamics
3.1 Drivers
3.2 Restraints
4 Market Environment
5 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By Product
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Diagnostics
5.3 Personalized Medical Care
5.4 Personalized Nutrition & Wellness
5.5 Therapeutics
6 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By Technology
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Metabolomics
6.3 Pharmacodynamics
6.4 Pharmacogenetics
6.5 Pharmacogenomics
6.6 Pharmacokinetics
6.7 Pharmacoproteomics
6.8 Point-of-Care Testing
6.9 Stem Cell Therapy
7 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By Therapeutic Area
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Autoimmune Diseases
7.3 Blood Transfusion Safety
7.4 Cancer Management
7.5 Cardiovascular Diseases (CVD)
7.6 Central Nervous System (CNS) Disorders
7.7 Coagulation Therapy
7.8 Diabetes
7.9 Infectious Diseases
7.10 Antiviral
7.11 Neurology
7.12 Psychiatry
7.13 Oncology
7.14 Immunology
7.15 Respiratory
8 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By Distribution Channel
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Dietary Care Centers
8.3 Hospital's Pharmacies
8.4 Retail Pharmacies
8.5 Other Distribution Channels
9 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By Application
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Biomarker Identification
9.3 Clinical Research Applications
9.4 Companion Diagnostics
9.5 Health Informatics
10 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By End-user
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Academic Institutes
10.3 Bio and Health Informatics Companies
10.4 Clinical Care and Research Laboratories
10.5 Contract Research Organizations
10.6 Hospitals
10.7 Molecular Diagnostic Laboratories and Testing Facilities
10.8 Research Laboratories
10.9 Service Providers
10.10 Partner
10.11 Venture Capitalists
10.12 Other End-users
11 Global Personalized Medicine Market, By Geography
11.1 North America
11.2 Europe
11.3 Asia-Pacific
11.4 South America
11.5 Middle East & Africa
12 Strategic Benchmarking
13 Vendors Landscape
