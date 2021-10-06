Personalized Nutrition is Taking the Health & Wellness Industry by a Storm - Arizton

CHICAGO, Oct. 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The growing health awareness, increasing adoption of digital healthcare solutions, and the expanding elderly population are accelerating the demand for nutrition market across the globe. The growing trend of customisation and personalised nutrition products are creating lucrative opportunities for the players in the global market. Wearable health-tracking devices and applications play a key role in tracking nutrition intake and are commonly used health & wellness devices across the globe. Arizton's research reports on the health & wellness industry offer an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market insights. Observing these rapid and drastic changes in demand and supply patterns encouraged the industry analysts at Arizton to publish exhaustive and data-driven insights on these recent trends in the industry.

Here's a sneak peek at these reports!

Sports Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global sports nutrition market size is expected to reach USD 26.11 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.09% during the period 2021-2026. The rising importance of leading an active and fit life among youths is influencing the adoption of sports nutrition products, thereby contributing to the growth of the sports nutrition market. In the recent years, the rapid transformation and urbanisation in developing countries and a better understanding towards health and fitness are the major factors accelerating the growth of the sports nutrition market. The growing trends of clean label ingredients in the nutrition products are gaining traction in the global market. The sport nutrition market has witnessed over 90% growth in the number of global products featuring the term clean label or natural.

During the outbreak of COVID-19, online distribution channels were gaining high momentum. North America is the largest market for sports nutrition and accounted for 53.45% market share in 2020. The growth of sport nutrition products in North America is supported by the benefits from high income and world-class athlete infrastructure. The number of recreational and lifestyle users has consistently increased in the past few years, thereby aiding growth to the market.

Infant Nutrition Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026

The global infant nutrition market size to reach revenue of USD 106.84 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.70% during the forecast period. Rapid growth of modernisation is one of the prominent reasons for the increasing demand for infant nutrition solutions. Urbanization is predicted to increase the potential for the infant nutrition market during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of organic farming practices is enabling the infant nutrition companies to introduce organic infant food products. In Europe, innovation in organic baby food and drinks has increased by 38% in the last five years.

Smaller brands initiated the trend of organic nutrition for infants, several larger brands are embracing sustainable products, manufacturing processes, and messaging to mitigate the environmental impact of their operations. For instance, Arla Foods has invested nearly USD 0.66 million to focus on R&D projects for improving on infant formula products. Several other players are investing heavily on R&D which in turn, will positively impact the market across the globe.

Clinical Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

The global clinical nutrition market size to reach USD 89.98 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 8.96% during the period 2021-2026. Malnutrition is a widespread problem, affecting the lives of millions of people globally. The use of clinical nutrition is highly recommended for patients suffering from malnutrition. Europe, APAC, and North America are the key regions for clinical nutrition. Whey protein is gaining popularity in the global clinical nutrition market. The competition among the vendors in the market are rapidly increasing.

Companies are collaborating with third party vendors such as Amazon and Walmart to gain higher market share. The clinical nutrition market across the globe is highly fragmented as players are engaging on mergers and acquisitions to sustain in the competitive world. New investors and acquirers in nutrition and health & wellness include more strategic players from the food and beverage industry. The sudden rise in COVID-19 cases, the demand for clinical nutrition drastically increased and is expected to further increase in the upcoming years. Companies are focusing more on partnership and collaborations with distributors compared to advertising and marketing of products.

Personalized Nutrition Market - Global Outlook and Forecast 2021-2026

Personalized nutrition market size to reach USD 16.70 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 16.53% during the period 2021-2026. North America is the largest market for personalized nutrition followed by Europe. Start-ups companies and fast-moving consumer goods companies are dominating the global personalized nutrition market as they are constantly experimenting with new technologies and holistic nutritional approaches. Organizations are adding new steps to their value chains, such as direct-to-customer delivery, data collection, data analytics, and recommendations to increase the sale of personalized nutrition products.

BASF SE, Herbalife Nutrition, DSM, Nutrigenomix, and Amway are some of the major vendors in the personalised nutrition market. The adoption rate of personalized nutrition products among end-users in the US and Europe has been impressive since their launch. The intense competition in the market is due to players competing to gain a greater market share across the globe. Increasing consumer preference for high-quality nutritional foods among people is driving the market. The rise in consumer awareness and acceptance of highly nutritious products will accelerate the demand for personalized nutrition across North America. Technological advances have increased investment and collaborations among vendors in the market, which will support the growth opportunities for personalized nutrition in the region.

