Personalized Skincare Brand, Curology Continues To Expand Retail Footprint with Launch In Walmart Stores Nationwide

Expansion Furthers Curology's Mission To Change Skincare

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology , the dermatologist-powered and personalized skincare brand, announced today their newest retail expansion with Walmart. Curology's individual non-prescription skincare products can now be shopped at 3,338 Walmart stores nationwide starting this August at Walmart's Everyday Low Prices. The news follows the brand's highly successful launch at Target at the end of 2022, launch on Amazon in January 2024, and most recently, the launch at CVS Pharmacy® stores in July 2024.

Curology x Walmart Acne Care Kit

"With Walmart known for its Everyday Low Prices, we're excited to provide Curology non-prescription products to shoppers seeking value," said Heather Wallace, CEO of Curology. "This retail launch allows us to make dermatologist-approved, effective skincare products accessible to a broader set of consumers so they can get the best possible skin benefits."

Curology products address a wide range of concerns, from acne to dry skin and more. The Walmart product lineup will include nine dermatologist-developed products to cleanse, moisturize, treat, and protect, including the Emergency Spot Patch , Gentle Cleanser , Cream Moisturizer , Gel Moisturizer , and more.

Walmart shoppers can also exclusively purchase the Acne Care Kit, including Curology's Acne Cleanser (80ml), Cream Moisturizer (50ml), and Emergency Spot Patch (20 ct).

About Curology

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 5 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines. For more information about Curology, visit www.curology.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology .

SOURCE Curology