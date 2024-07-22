Personalized Skincare Brand, Curology Expands Retail Footprint with Launch In CVS Pharmacy Stores Nationwide

Expansion Furthers Curology's Mission To Change Skincare

SAN FRANCISCO, July 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Curology , the dermatologist-powered and personalized skincare brand, today announced their newest retail expansion with CVS Pharmacy®. Curology's individual non-prescription skincare products can now be shopped at CVS.com and will be rolling out into 3,800 stores this August. The news follows the brand's highly successful launch at Target at the end of 2022 and launch on Amazon in January 2024.

Curology was founded by dermatologists with patients' unique skin concerns in mind, empowering consumers to feel confident that they're buying the best for their skin. As pioneers in teledermatology helping millions transform their skin, the brand is excited to be bringing their dermatological expertise and effective formulas to more consumers through CVS Pharmacy.

"We're thrilled to make our debut in the retail pharmacy space," said Heather Wallace, CEO of Curology. "With Curology products now available at CVS Pharmacy stores we can offer a convenient option for our existing customers to grab their favorite products on the go — and expands access to high-quality dermatologist-approved products to even more shoppers."

Curology products address a wide range of concerns, from acne to dark spots to dry skin. The CVS Pharmacy product lineup will include nine non-Rx products to cleanse, moisturize, treat, and protect, including the Emergency Spot Patch , Gentle Cleanser , Cream Moisturizer , Everyday Sunscreen , and more.

"We know consumers take a personalized approach to their skin care routine. In adding Curology's non-prescription skincare to our assortment at select CVS Pharmacy stores and online at CVS.com, we're excited to provide consumers access to even more high-quality options that address a wide range of skin health needs," shares Michelle LeBlanc, Vice President of Merchandising, Beauty and Personal Care, at CVS Health."

CVS Pharmacy shoppers can also exclusively purchase the Clear Skin Essentials set, including Curology's Acne Cleanser , Gel Moisturizer , and Emergency Spot Patch .

About Curology

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 5 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines. For more information about Curology, visit www.curology.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology .

