Personalized Skincare Brand, Curology Marks 10 Year Anniversary With A Funfetti® Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Curology , the dermatologist-powered and personalized skincare brand, announces its 10th anniversary and lip balm product collaboration with Funfetti ®.

Curology x Funfetti

The Funfetti® x Curology Birthday Cake Lip Balm marks another milestone for Curology, its first venture into product collaborations and first partnership in the food & beverage industry. Designed to evoke a sense of nostalgia and joy, the lip balm captures the nostalgic Funfetti® vanilla cake batter notes, sugared sprinkle sweetness, and signature vanilla frosting, aligning perfectly with the celebratory spirit of the brand's anniversary.

"Our product development team partnered with the Funfetti® team to formulate a flavor to match the Funfetti® birthday cake consumers know and love." shares Curology's CEO, Heather Wallace. "We believe this campaign will not only strengthen our brand's emotional connection with our audience but also introduce a delightful, memorable experience that will resonate deeply with our community."

Founded by Dr. David Lortscher in 2014, Curology has pioneered a unique model, making personalized, dermatologist-backed skincare accessible in all 50 states to consumers without the need for a doctor's visit. What started as a need for acne-care quickly expanded into a full-service brand to keep up with consumer demand to treat various skin care concerns, urging Curology to grow its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers to provide personalized prescription skincare to more than 5+ million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines.

While Curology was originally launched as a digitally native DTC brand, it recognized the consumer need for accessibility to align with ever-shifting shopping behaviors and adjusted its business-model to incorporate a retail strategy. As a result, the brand has seen a 380% increase in store distribution alone in the last year, recently expanding to mass retailers such as Target, Amazon, CVS, and Walmart. Additionally, Curology has experienced a 43% increase in 2024 in retail sales compared to that of the brands 2023's figures. The brand continues to surpass milestones, and felt that a celebratory collaboration was the perfect way to commemorate its monumental success over the past 10 years.

The Funfetti® x Curology Lip Balm is available as a free gift with purchase exclusively to new, Rx buyers, starting September 16th on Curology.com while supplies last.

About Curology

Curology was founded in 2014 with the mission of making effective skincare more accessible. Since then, Curology has grown its team of in-house licensed dermatology providers who have provided personalized prescription skincare to more than 5 million patients. Each patient is prescribed a personalized formula designed to help them reach their specific skin goals, whether they're dealing with acne, dark spots, rosacea, or early signs of aging such as fine lines. For more information about Curology, visit www.curology.com and follow along with the brand on TikTok and Instagram, @curology .

About Funfetti ®

Funfetti® has been a staple in kitchens since its introduction in 1989. Known for its signature rainbow sprinkles and vibrant cake mix, Funfetti® quickly became a household favorite for turning ordinary moments into festive celebrations. Funfetti® continues to inspire creativity and joy in bakers of all ages, offering a wide range of baking mixes and frostings designed to make every event, big or small, a reason to celebrate. Funfetti® is owned by Hometown Food Company and based in Chicago, IL. The portfolio includes the exclusive U.S. rights to the iconic Pillsbury™ brand's shelf-stable baking products, including Funfetti®, along with the Hungry Jack®, Arrowhead Mills®, White Lily®, Jim Dandy®, De Wafelbakkers®, Martha White®, and Birch Benders® brands.

