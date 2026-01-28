Personalized Skincare Routines See Rise in Demand at Laser by Aleya as Clients Seek Smarter, Simpler Solutions

GREAT NECK, N.Y., Jan. 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- With more clients seeking targeted, minimal-effort skincare strategies, Laser by Aleya has expanded its consultation focus to meet the rising interest in personalized skincare routines. The shift comes as both Gen Z and millennial clients prioritize tailored solutions that match their skin's unique needs, rather than generic, multi-step regimens.

From ingredient compatibility to seasonal adjustments, Laser by Aleya's approach goes beyond in-clinic treatment, helping clients optimize their at-home skincare with clarity and purpose.

"No two skin profiles are alike," said Aleya Bamdad, Founder and CEO of Laser by Aleya. "This offering was created to take the guesswork out of skincare and give clients a reliable, expert-led plan that's easy to maintain."

A Smarter Way to Build a Routine

Each customized skincare consultation includes:

A professional skin assessment and lifestyle overview

Ingredient recommendations for core products like cleansers, serums, and moisturizers

Tips for avoiding product overload or over-exfoliation

Guidance on how to align skincare with laser or electrolysis treatments

Seasonal routine edits to support long-term skin stability

Clients receive product suggestions tailored to their goals, whether they're managing acne, improving texture, or maintaining post-treatment results.

Industry Context

According to a 2023 McKinsey & Company report, over 70% of U.S. skincare buyers now prefer customized routines that reflect their skin's specific needs. The trend toward intentional skincare is driven by consumers seeking not just results, but a more sustainable and informed approach to daily care.

Laser by Aleya's expansion into skincare planning reflects this demand, offering expert-led support designed to simplify decision-making while maximizing outcomes.

About Laser by Aleya

Laser by Aleya is a leading provider of professional New York laser and electrolysis hair removal services in Great Neck. Committed to delivering safe, effective, and personalized treatments, Laser by Aleya uses advanced techniques to help clients achieve smooth, hair-free skin. Founded by Aleya Bamdad, a certified expert with 20 years of experience, Laser by Aleya focuses on client comfort, satisfaction, and results, setting the standard in quality hair removal services.

