Personar Partners with StarLadder as Official Technology Partner for Budapest Major 2025

Real-time information and enhanced fan engagement powered by TrackSwift technology to elevate Counter-Strike 2's premier tournament

LONDON and BUDAPEST, Hungary , Nov. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Personar, an award-winning provider of AI sports technology, today announced its partnership with StarLadder as the official technology partner for the Budapest Counter-Strike 2 Major 2025. This collaboration marks Personar's entry into esports. It brings advanced real-time communications and interactive fan features directly into the live broadcast across all stages of the tournament, making one of Counter-Strike 2's most distinctive elements - team communications - accessible to a global audience.

As part of the partnership, the tournament will carry the title Presented by PERSONAR, with branding integrated throughout the arena, live streams, and digital broadcasts. The event will bring thousands into the stadium and reach millions of viewers worldwide.

TrackSwift, Personar's award-winning platform for real-time sports decision intelligence, will power several key broadcast innovations throughout the tournament:

Live In-Match Voice Communications: The broadcast will feature live transcriptions of every key communication moment.

Voice Communication Replays: Dedicated replay segments that provide fans with a deeper understanding of the tactical decisions and split-second calls that define championship-level Counter-Strike 2 play.

Fan Engagement Features: Personar TrackSwift will enable fans to support their favourite teams and players throughout the broadcast with real-time information.

"The Budapest Major represents one of the most significant events in competitive gaming, and we're thrilled to bring our TrackSwift technology to enhance the fan experience," said Adrian Jones, CEO of Personar. Team communications are at the heart of Counter-Strike 2's excitement, and our technology removes barriers, giving fans unprecedented insight into the strategic brilliance of the world's best teams. It's a bold moment for Personar. Esports is global, fast-paced, and redefining how audiences experience competition. TrackSwift now brings the precision, analytics, and broadcast intelligence of professional sports communication to competitive gaming."

"Partnering with Personar allows us to bring fans closer to the teams than ever before," said Tina Balan, COO of StarLadder. "TrackSwift adds a new level of clarity and insight to live Counter-Strike 2, and we're excited to showcase this innovation at the Budapest Major as part of our ongoing commitment to pushing the boundaries of the esports experience."

TrackSwift's real-time processing capabilities let fans experience the intensity and strategy of competitive Counter-Strike 2 without missing crucial context of live team communication.

The StarLadder Budapest Major 2025 will take place from 24 Nov to 14 Dec in Budapest, Hungary, featuring a USD 1,250,000 prize pool and 32 of the world's best Counter-Strike 2 teams competing for esports' highest honours.

About Personar

Personar is a multi-award-winning AI technology company that enables rapid, data-driven decision-making for sports organizations worldwide. With TrackSwift and expanding product portfolio, Personar transforms the world of sports with actionable AI-driven insights. The company's mission is to unleash the power of AI to make human decisions easier in high-pressure sporting environments, helping teams and officials achieve peak performance when it matters most. www.personar.ai

About StarLadder

Founded in 2001, StarLadder is a global leader in esports. Renowned for organizing top-tier international tournaments, including the CS2 Major and its flagship StarSeries. StarLadder is widely recognized for its innovation and excellence in event management, studio and broadcast production, and global live streaming. The company played a key role in the evolution of competitive Counter-Strike, hosted the CS:GO 2019 Major in Berlin, and is now delivering the CS2 Major in Budapest. With a strong commitment to quality and the global esports community, StarLadder continues to shape the future of competitive gaming. www.starladder.com

