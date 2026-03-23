Recognition highlights Personegy's ability to accelerate high-volume hiring while improving candidate experience and recruiter productivity

DENVER, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NXTThing RPO, a leading provider of recruitment process outsourcing (RPO) and talent acquisition solutions, today announced it has been named a 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award winner for Talent Acquisition: Best Frontline-Focused Solution. The award recognizes NXTThing RPO and its Personegy platform for delivering measurable results in high-volume and frontline hiring environments.

Personegy Wins 2026 Lighthouse Tech Award for Best Frontline-Focused Talent Acquisition Solution

Presented by Lighthouse Research & Advisory, the Lighthouse Tech Awards recognize HR technology providers delivering practical innovation and measurable business impact across the global HR technology landscape.

NXTThing RPO earned the distinction for its ability to combine elite RPO service delivery with Personegy, its AI-enabled hiring platform, designed to streamline high-volume recruiting while maintaining strong candidate and hiring manager experiences.

"NXTThing stands out by blending an elite RPO service with their proprietary Personegy platform, which is purpose-built to move front-line candidates from application to interview in under 60 seconds," said the Lighthouse Research & Advisory Awards Judging Panel. "They act as a recruitment accelerator that provides both the high-speed automation and the human recruiters needed to handle massive hiring surges without crashing internal teams."

Personegy was built specifically to address the challenges organizations face in frontline and high-volume hiring. The platform integrates mobile-first applications, AI-driven screening, automated interview scheduling, candidate relationship management, and seamless ATS connectivity to accelerate hiring while improving recruiter productivity and candidate engagement.

The technology has already delivered significant results for enterprise employers managing large-scale hiring operations. In one client example, organizations have achieved:

Interview scheduling for over 90% of qualified applicants within 10 minutes

Application completion times reduced to under five minutes

Recruiter time savings of up to 15 hours per week

Improved candidate experience scores reaching 90–95%

"NXTThing has always believed that hiring at scale requires both smart technology and experienced recruiters working together," said Jamie Minier, President of NXTThing RPO. "Personegy was built to simplify the hiring journey for candidates while giving recruiters the tools and visibility they need to move faster and make better decisions. We are honored to be recognized by Lighthouse for helping organizations transform how they hire frontline talent."

The Lighthouse Tech Awards are judged by an independent panel of HR practitioners, consultants, and educators who evaluate each submission for innovation, practical application, and measurable business impact. The awards serve as a trusted guide for employers evaluating HR technology solutions in a rapidly evolving marketplace.

NXTThing RPO continues to invest in solutions that help organizations scale recruiting operations, improve candidate engagement, and deliver more predictable hiring outcomes across frontline and high-volume hiring environments.

About NXTThing RPO

NXTThing RPO is a leading total talent solutions provider helping organizations transform how they attract, engage, and hire talent. The company delivers scalable recruitment solutions including recruitment process outsourcing (RPO), recruitment marketing, talent analytics, and AI-enabled hiring technology through its Personegy platform. NXTThing RPO partners with organizations across retail, healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, automotive, and technology to streamline hiring operations, improve workforce outcomes, and support long-term business growth.

Media contact:

Corey Wagner

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SOURCE NXTThing RPO