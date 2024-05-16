Personify Health & Ipsos Release New Report on U.S. Employee Health and Productivity Trends

New survey sheds light on importance of investing in employee health, benefits navigation, and beyond-basic health needs

PROVIDENCE, R.I., May 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personify Health , the first and only platform company to bring health, wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, today announced the results of a 2,000 employee survey, "2024 Insights: Employee Health and Productivity Report." The survey reveals employees' attitudes and experiences with company-sponsored health and wellbeing programs, and benefits offerings. Conducted by independent market research firm Ipsos among employees at large U.S. companies, the survey uncovered four main themes:

Investing in employee health makes a big impact. Health and wellbeing struggles are affecting work performance and culture. Employers could do more to help employees navigate benefits and find the best care. Gaps exist in desired vs. offered benefits.

"These findings shine a spotlight on where more support is needed and offer clear guidance on how employers can make improvements to achieve a more supported workforce," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Personify Health. "Only one in four employees surveyed believe their company makes employee wellbeing a high priority, but the data indicates it should be. Employers who view health and wellbeing programs as a business imperative are experiencing the positive outcomes that come with that commitment."

Employee Health Investment Can Reap Big Rewards

Notably, the survey uncovered that investing in health and wellbeing makes a big impact. Employees who say their employer has optimized their health and wellbeing program (vs. a basic or mid-stage program) have better outcomes across the board. These include fewer employee issues, health having less impact on job performance, and less time wasted searching for answers about their benefits programs.

More than 75% of those with an optimized program do not report burnout as a major problem at their company, while 52% of respondents whose companies have a beginner-stage program report burnout as a major issue. This demonstrates that health and wellbeing programs can play a part in the employee experience and their overall satisfaction.

Nearly half (48%) of those with a basic program indicated their work was impacted by their mental/emotional health over the past 12 months, compared to 30% with an optimized program. This suggests that employees with a more robust program are getting better support for their needs.

Health & Wellbeing Issues Impact Productivity and Culture

The analysis identified how employees' health and wellbeing struggles are impacting their work performance. It also acknowledged issues affecting corporate culture more broadly. These findings help further demonstrate the importance for companies to prioritize workplace wellbeing programs and engage their employees in them.

Mental and emotional health is most likely to have an impact on employees' ability to do their jobs (41%), followed by physical health (30%), and financial health and social wellbeing (22% each).

Among those whose ability to do their job has been impacted by their health, the majority say they have less enthusiasm (69%) or more trouble focusing at work (55%).

Employees with chronic diseases are more likely to report frequent absences impacting their performance.

More than half of respondents (57%) say they regularly experience low periods of productivity on a typical day. Employees under 35 years of age (67%), women (66%), and non-managers (62%) are most likely to report periods of low energy on an average day, or even struggle to focus.

Eight out of 10 employees say that burnout is an issue, and 66% say there is a poor work-life balance at their company.

Employees Want Benefits Aligned with Their Needs, Support for Navigating Health

The survey found that employers could do more to help their employees find the best care. A concerning 37% of respondents indicated they are not confident they are receiving the best care at the lowest cost. This may be related to the complexity of their benefits and lack of personalized support. It is crucial for employers to prioritize their employees' health and wellbeing programs, as well as provide support to help them navigate the healthcare system and make informed, personalized choices.

Those with basic or beginner-stage health and wellbeing programs are less confident in the care they are receiving (41%) compared to those with optimized programs (79%).

When navigating the healthcare system and making informed choices, most employees use between two and five websites, portals, or apps to access their organization's benefits (58%).

Nearly two in five (39%) said they did not receive help from anyone in making healthcare decisions.

Nearly all employees, across all groups, say that quality benefits are important when job hunting, making it a critical part of attracting top talent. However, a substantial proportion of respondents expressed dissatisfaction with their employer's benefits package, citing mismatches with their specific needs, the absence of desired benefits, or a lack of awareness regarding the availability of certain benefits. The needs gap is largest for LGBTQ+ benefits (75%), fertility and family planning (71%), social connectedness (66%), caregiving (65%), and support for chronic conditions (65%) – growing areas of importance for many employees.

Employer Actions for Improvement

There is a clear gap between what employees need and want, and what many employers are delivering when it comes to health, wellbeing, and benefits in key areas. Employees want their companies to help improve the health, wellbeing, and focus of employees at work through:

Integrated offerings – One-third (33%) want unified access to their healthcare and benefits offerings. Having these items together in one place not only makes it simpler for employees, but easier for HR staff to manage.

– One-third (33%) want unified access to their healthcare and benefits offerings. Having these items together in one place not only makes it simpler for employees, but easier for HR staff to manage. Customized options – Nearly three in 10 (27%) want their company to offer personalized benefits that meet the needs and goals for their households and themselves. Customized support underscores a desire for more meaningful and accessible health and wellbeing initiatives.

– Nearly three in 10 (27%) want their company to offer personalized benefits that meet the needs and goals for their households and themselves. Customized support underscores a desire for more meaningful and accessible health and wellbeing initiatives. Better communication – More than one in three (32%) want their companies to communicate more regularly about benefits, and they want it to be tailored to their individual needs.

– More than one in three (32%) want their companies to communicate more regularly about benefits, and they want it to be tailored to their individual needs. More motivation – Nearly two in five (38%) believe incentives would help motivate them to engage with their benefits. Companies should look at both extrinsic and intrinsic motivators to help staff take action.

Survey Methodology

The "2024 Insights: Employee Health and Productivity Report" was conducted by Ipsos among 2,011 Americans ages 18+. It was fielded March 13-20, 2024, in English and Spanish. It was conducted online leveraging the Ipsos KnowledgePanel®. To qualify for the survey, respondents were required to be currently employed at a company with at least 5,000 employees and enrolled in a health plan through their employer.

Visit our website to view the comprehensive "2024 Insights: Employee Health and Productivity Report," which delves into the interconnectedness between employee health behaviors, needs, and productivity. Gain valuable insights to develop impactful benefits strategies tailored to your workforce's daily realities.

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

SOURCE Personify Health