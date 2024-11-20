Personify Health Bolsters Leadership Team with New Digital Transformation Head and Information Security Expert

Industry veterans add strategic expertise across AI, operational transformation, data integrity, and network security, continuing to support delivery excellence and member trust

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personify Health today announced the appointment of two new leaders who will help fuel the personalized health platform company as it engages and empowers people to lead healthier lives. Christopher Paquette comes on board as chief transformation officer, bringing more than two decades of experience in strategy, digital transformation, and operational excellence to Personify Health. Mehran Mosbriantanha joins Personify as chief information security officer with 28 years of expertise in driving impactful security strategies and technology initiatives.

"Christopher and Mehran are joining Personify Health at an exciting time, bringing critical expertise to drive our business forward," said Chris Michalak, CEO at Personify Health, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration. "Both are proven professionals with impressive accomplishments in their given areas. Their strategic thinking and insights will help ensure we continue to innovate thoughtfully, deliver for clients and members, and maintain data security and integrity."

Christopher Paquette has a track record in making and executing critical decisions to drive growth and value for organizations. His deep knowledge of digital, AI, and data strategy has been honed over years of impactful leadership across multiple sectors, including health plan administration, employee benefits, insurance, and consulting, with leadership positions at Allstate Insurance, Trustmark Benefits, and McKinsey & Company. As Personify Health's chief transformation officer, Paquette will lead the company's digital transformation agenda, ensuring strategic positioning for driving growth and efficiency, and delivering exceptional customer experiences. He will spearhead Personify's operational transformation and AI strategy, such as increasing use of AI for claims management excellence, as well as lead cross-functional, enterprise-wide change initiatives.

Mehran Mosbriantanha's career is distinguished by his ability to align cutting-edge technologies with corporate objectives, ensuring robust security postures and fostering innovation. His strategic expertise in risk assessment, cloud computing, and regulatory compliance is critical to supporting business agility and growth. Mosbriantanha joins Personify Health from Kindbody, where he served as senior vice president of information systems and security, following a 15-year tenure with NextGen Healthcare. As Personify's chief information security officer, he will oversee the company's comprehensive security strategy, integrating secure practices across the organization, products and services.

When each leader was asked what they were most excited about in joining Personify Health, they said:

"I'm motivated by the work the Personify team has already done, using data-driven personalization to optimize the health and wellbeing experience. I am energized to build on these accomplishments and drive impactful results that continue to transform our members' lives and elevate the company," Paquette commented.

Mosbriantanha noted, "I am honored to join Personify Health at such a pivotal time. My vision is to build a culture of security resilience while supporting the business in reaching its goals. I'm looking forward to partnering with our talented teams to enhance our security posture and drive innovation across the organization."

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

