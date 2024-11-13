Personify Health Brings Personalized Health Experiences Closer to Employees with New Wearable Device & Microsoft Teams App

New, fully integrated innovations make it even easier for employees to engage in daily wellbeing actions

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Nov. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a continuous effort to prioritize employee health and wellbeing, Personify Health , is introducing two high-demand and convenient extensions of its personalized health platform. Personify's new Microsoft Teams app and Max GO wearable device are now available, enhancing how individuals engage with their health during the workday and beyond.

"Today's employees bring their full selves to work and expect to be supported accordingly," said Jeff Yoshimura, chief product officer at Personify Health, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration. "Building on our legacy of providing industry-leading engagement and an outstanding experience, our latest innovations mark a significant step towards a healthier, more engaged workforce. With our new Max GO device and Microsoft Teams app, a healthy lifestyle is becoming more accessible and embedded into the daily lives of millions."

According to Personify research, 80% of members feel comfortable focusing on wellbeing at work, with 90% engaging in some form of healthy activity during work hours. At a time when personalized experiences are essential to driving engagement, the Personify Health Teams app and Max GO device help bridge the gap between employees and better daily health.

Microsoft Teams: Bringing Wellbeing into the Workday

The Personify Health app for Microsoft Teams is set to change the game for the 320 million individuals who rely on Teams to collaborate with colleagues. It seamlessly integrates the Personify experience directly within Microsoft Teams, making it easier for members to take healthy actions. By promoting beneficial behaviors like physical activity, good nutrition, mindfulness, and stress reduction, the Personify Teams app creates a dynamic environment where health and wellbeing is an integrated part of the employee's day.

Through the Teams app, Personify members have access to functionalities such as tracking healthy habits, monitoring progress on key stats, completing daily tip cards, viewing announcements from sponsor organizations, and checking reward status. They can also seamlessly transition into the Personify Health platform for a complete health and wellbeing experience, and to participate in challenges and other social connection moments with colleagues.

Max GO: A Motivating and Accessible Way to Accelerate a Healthy Culture

With its modern design and personalized features, Personify Health's new Max GO wearable device combines engagement, metrics, and motivation to inspire individuals to prioritize their health. Similar to popular smartwatches yet more affordable, the Max GO is a significant upgrade from its predecessor tracking-only device. Seamlessly integrated with the Personify Health platform, the Max GO offers members a user-friendly experience to reinforce healthy behaviors and track progress towards their goals with features like multiple workout modes, heart rate insights, sleep tracking, and personalization options. Its real-time insights and empowerment capabilities encourage users to take control of their health and lead a healthier lifestyle.

Employers can leverage Max GO to increase employee engagement in health and wellbeing programs by providing devices as incentives. By providing wearable devices, employers can see an increase in program enrollment, improved outcomes, sustained engagement, and a healthier workplace culture. Personify provides pathways for clients to offer subsidies for wearable devices, supporting health equity across populations and ensuring access to health-improving technology for all members.

"Including Personify's wearable devices in our health and wellbeing program is a great way to provide motivation and encouragement," said Jennifer Griffin, director of well-being at Banner Health. "By providing wearables to enrolled members, we ensure equal access and opportunity for participation in the Personify Health program. This initiative supports our enrollment and engagement efforts, and is critical for driving member success and helping measure program impact."

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

