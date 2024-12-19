Personify Health Elevates Employee Experiences Heading into 2025

Refreshed Journeys, Challenges, and video content drives member engagement, motivation, and outcomes

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The millions of members who track health habits every day with Personify Health are getting an upgrade for 2025. Today, the company unveiled a series of impactful content and experience enhancements to its personalized health platform. The Personify platform is the single destination for everything from daily support to more complex health needs, including access to explanations of benefits, care navigation, expert clinical guidance, and more.

"Entering year three of our journey with Personify Health, it's important that the platform continues to feel fresh and relevant to our employees," said Peggy Sczepanski, global wellbeing program manager for Dow. "We are seeing sustained engagement rates of over 70% because employees feel supported across all aspects of their lives – from caregiving to reversing health risks like diabetes."

As the leader in employee engagement , Personify Health continues to invest in the content and experiences that impact health outcomes and keep members coming back an average of six times a day. The Personify platform maintains a focus on whole person health, addressing mental, physical, financial, and social needs, and condition management. Enhancements include:

Two new languages – Romanian and Turkish – have been added to the personalized health platform. With these additions, Personify is available in 23 languages, making meaningful content available to 20 million users worldwide in their native or preferred language.

Dozens of new Journeys will be available in both written and video formats, ensuring members can always find one that's relevant for them. Journeys break down complex behaviors and goals into manageable, bite-sized steps, to enhance members' health literacy and cultivate positive habits effortlessly. Most popular topics include sleep, stress reduction, eating healthy, and getting active, with approximately 1.5-2 million+ members joining a Journey in these categories in 2024. New self-guided Journeys programs will be seen across eight new topic areas, including men's and women's health, parenting, purpose and belonging, and managing illness, injury and pain. Personify also recently launched a caregiving series with the nonprofit CaringBridge . "Real Stories from Dementia Caregivers" is a 10-part Journey that provides tips, stories, and suggestions from family caregivers.

Refreshed Challenges are another way members can be proactive in improving their holistic wellbeing – and do so with a dash of healthy competition. New choices include the Step Away Challenge to encourage members to detach from devices, and the recently launched Holistic Wellbeing Challenge. This team-based experience, which promotes culture and nurtures a sense of belonging, inclusivity, and collaboration, saw an average 88% challenge days completed per member.

Doubling the size of the Media Library ensures there is relevant content for everyone with even more expert advice and tips, such as fan favorite healthy snack how-tos. With 96% of members saying Personify videos are interesting and engaging, these are a proven method for supporting health literacy. Monthly video releases cover a range of topics, including both educational and hands-on demos.

On-demand webinars are now called Conversations, adapting to the way people consume information. Clients with enabled media will now have access to these 15-minute expert-led podcast-style videos, which cover a range of topics aligned with the monthly Healthy Habit Challenge and will be available year-round to educate, inspire, and engage. Members will hear from experts on the science and stories behind the hottest trends in wellbeing.

"At Personify, we are dedicated to offering members highly personalized experiences that make a healthy lifestyle easy and accessible," said Jeff Yoshimura, chief product officer at Personify Health, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration. "We are continuously evolving our platform capabilities and content as the needs of our members and our clients evolve, striving to deliver better outcomes and help people achieve their healthiest life possible."

All Personify Health content is aligned with the company's coaching methodology, focused on creating behavior changes and improving population health with a roadmap driven by trending topics and member/client requests. Clients can learn about content options and updates in Personify's new Content Corner, a hub for all the latest content releases on the Personify platform.

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

