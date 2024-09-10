Personify Health Responds to Growing Employee Demand for Benefits Related to Women's Health, Family Planning, and Caregiving

Integrated partner ecosystem features six companies that address critical concerns and milestone life events as part of curated benefits programs

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As women and families face critical decision-making related to career and life changes, the need for employer-sponsored solutions to support and guide them has never been more pressing. Personify Health , the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, health navigation, and flexible health plan administration, addresses women's health, family planning, and caregiving support with integrated, proven options available through its personalized health platform. Personify's partner ecosystem includes specialty solutions such as Carrot Fertility, Cariloop, and Cleo to support retention, increase job satisfaction, and facilitate access to curated benefits based on individuals' needs. With the U.S. Surgeon General recently sounding the alarm on parental stress and mental health , resources like these are more important than ever.

Personify Partners Help Fill Women's Health and Family Planning Gaps

According to a recent HR Brew/Harris Poll survey , more than three in five employees want their employers to provide fertility benefits, and over 82% of human resources (HR) professionals are seeing a positive impact on employee retention and recruitment by offering these benefits. With fertility benefits top of mind for many employees and HR professionals nationwide, Personify partners with family planning and women's health solutions to support employers in meeting the needs of their workforce with solutions including:

Carrot Fertility – Carrot Fertility, a leading global fertility and family-building platform, empowers members from pre-pregnancy through menopause with compassionate, personalized, and inclusive access to care. Most recently, Carrot expanded its leading pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting support to include additional resources. This includes newborn care, parenting support for children up to age 12, and return-to-work support – anytime, anywhere, with access to high-quality educational resources and experts. Personalized, expert support means nine out of 10 Carrot members return to work after their pregnancy.





– Carrot Fertility, a leading global fertility and family-building platform, empowers members from pre-pregnancy through menopause with compassionate, personalized, and inclusive access to care. Most recently, Carrot expanded its leading pregnancy, postpartum, and parenting support to include additional resources. This includes newborn care, parenting support for children up to age 12, and return-to-work support – anytime, anywhere, with access to high-quality educational resources and experts. Personalized, expert support means nine out of 10 Carrot members return to work after their pregnancy. Kindbody – A recent addition to the Personify ecosystem serving U.S. employees, Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Providing support in all 50 states and 113 countries outside the U.S., Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all.





– A recent addition to the Personify ecosystem serving U.S. employees, Kindbody is a leading fertility clinic network and global family-building benefits provider for employers offering the full spectrum of reproductive care from preconception to postpartum through menopause. Providing support in all 50 states and 113 countries outside the U.S., Kindbody delivers a seamless, integrated experience with superior health outcomes at lower cost, making fertility care more affordable and accessible for all. Ovia Health – Now part of Personify+, Ovia Health by Labcorp is a leading digital platform dedicated to supporting the full spectrum of women's health from preconception through menopause. The platform's wide range of solutions includes 50+ clinical programs that aim to improve health outcomes, prevent unnecessary healthcare costs, and increase retention and return to work. Ovia women's and family health solution is clinically proven to effectively identify and intervene with high-risk conditions and has supported millions of women in their health and parenthood journeys since 2012. These resources are integral to enabling better outcomes, given 73% of Personify members using Ovia have one or more at-risk factors.

"We recognize the challenges that many across the country face in areas with limited access to reproductive and family-building care. Our unique approach to care provides true unparalleled access for anyone, no matter their location, and across various life stages for reproductive health," said Dr. Fahimeh Sasan, founding physician & chief innovation officer at Kindbody. "Personify Health is a valuable partner, as we have a shared commitment to simplify healthcare and personalize the member experience. As part of the Personify partner ecosystem, we're able to bring our fertility services to more members through their employer-sponsored benefits, delivering continuity of care and cost management."

Employers Can Lessen the Strain on Working Caregivers with Personify Partners

More than 53 million Americans are caregivers, and nearly 60% of unpaid caregivers are women. According to the Family Caregiver Alliance , 70% of working caregivers face difficulties at work as a result of their many responsibilities. Acknowledging the considerable need for caregiving resources, Personify has increased access to critical benefits to support employees who also serve as family caregivers with the following solutions:

Cariloop – Now part of the Personify+ program, Cariloop provides a comprehensive global offering designed to ease the challenges of caring for others. Combining compassionate coaching, on-demand resources, and time-saving solutions that help with the real challenges of caregiving, employers can provide family, work, and life-changing support with a single benefits solution. The most recent addition to Cariloop is its partnership with UrbanSitter, a trusted network for members to find, book, and pay for reliable in-home care providers such as babysitters, nannies, senior care providers, pet sitters, and housekeepers.





– Now part of the Personify+ program, Cariloop provides a comprehensive global offering designed to ease the challenges of caring for others. Combining compassionate coaching, on-demand resources, and time-saving solutions that help with the real challenges of caregiving, employers can provide family, work, and life-changing support with a single benefits solution. The most recent addition to Cariloop is its partnership with UrbanSitter, a trusted network for members to find, book, and pay for reliable in-home care providers such as babysitters, nannies, senior care providers, pet sitters, and housekeepers. Cleo – A recent addition to the Personify partner ecosystem, Cleo provides life-changing care for families and caregivers through all stages of life, from family-building and parenting, to caring for an elderly loved one. Serving more than 200 clients, Cleo provides global, equitable, and inclusive support with Guides located in every region of the world. With a focus on driving family health outcomes, Cleo's virtual coaching and concierge support – available now through Personify – includes cancer care, menopause, and self care. Backed by the Validation Institute, Cleo is proven to improve mental health and decrease burnout for members, all while maximizing cost savings for employers.





– A recent addition to the Personify partner ecosystem, Cleo provides life-changing care for families and caregivers through all stages of life, from family-building and parenting, to caring for an elderly loved one. Serving more than 200 clients, Cleo provides global, equitable, and inclusive support with Guides located in every region of the world. With a focus on driving family health outcomes, Cleo's virtual coaching and concierge support – available now through Personify – includes cancer care, menopause, and self care. Backed by the Validation Institute, Cleo is proven to improve mental health and decrease burnout for members, all while maximizing cost savings for employers. Wellthy – New to the Personify partner ecosystem, Wellthy has more than 10 years of driving human-led, tech-powered experiences that give employees the personal expertise and navigational tools they need to care for themselves and their circle of loved ones. With hundreds of full-time care experts, Wellthy offers dedicated support for employees from birth through bereavement – raising a family, childcare, complex care, eldercare, specialized care for conditions like cancer and dementia, end of life and loss, and more – via its Caregiving Concierge. Wellthy is available in 190+ countries and in 130+ languages to support global workforces, and to help families care for themselves and their loved ones through life's most vital moments.

"Employees today are feeling the squeeze. I know from firsthand experience that caregiving demands can be overwhelming and confusing. And as a physician, I appreciate the challenges women face across their health journeys," said Jeffrey Jacques, MD, chief medical officer at Personify Health. "We understand the daunting task that HR leaders face as they wade through the maze of point solutions to support their staff. Our approach at Personify Health is simple: we aim to provide our clients and their people with the options, support, and motivation they need to live healthier lives. Our partner ecosystem plays a crucial role in personalizing our programs and ensuring comprehensive care for our clients' populations."

Integrated, World-Class Solutions that Address Employee Needs

Personify's partner ecosystem makes it easy for companies to integrate world-class solutions into their benefits programs, closing gaps in care across 25+ health and wellbeing categories while addressing the most common and costly health concerns. The Personify Health platform provides a single entry point to comprehensive digital capabilities and live services, optimizing program utilization and the member experience. Through personalized recommendations and incentives, Personify guides members to more meaningfully engage with their health, driving up to four times more utilization with partner solutions than standalone deployments.

Unique to the market, the Personify+ partner bundle enables employers and health plans to easily curate a personalized suite of pre-vetted, pre-integrated partner solutions that meet the needs of their populations with reduced administrative hassles, while remaining cost effective. HR teams can choose from 18 partners in Personify+ and more than 60 additional solutions in the larger ecosystem, ranging from fitness to chronic condition management.

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

SOURCE Personify Health