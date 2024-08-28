Personify Health Supports Employers with GLP-1 Best Practices through Expanded Transform Weight Management Program & Partner Resources

Wraparound GLP-1 program supports members with a holistic, evidence-based behavior change program, encouraging sustainable healthy habits while managing costs

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As employers grapple with how they will meet the demand for weight loss medications and manage the cost curve, Personify Health shares insights into its GLP-1 best practices. Personify, the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, health navigation, and flexible health plan administration, provides personalized and engaging options that meet the individual needs of employer clients and their members seeking GLP-1 support. This includes its recently updated digital therapeutics offering, Transform Weight Management , as well as dedicated partner resources – all of which are integrated within the company's personalized health platform for a unified experience.

Many see GLP-1s as a potential solution for serious and costly diseases such as diabetes and obesity, and in fact, J.P. Morgan Research projects that the GLP-1 market will surpass $100 billion by 2030. Based on more than 60 client consultations in the past four months from employers looking to understand how to manage this escalating cost trend, Personify has identified three key recommendations that companies should adopt as GLP-1 best practices:

Take a step back and frame out the situation – Start by understanding your population needs when it comes to weight health and defining your organizational goals. Consider if you want to cover medication costs directly or reimburse employees, but always complement with a behavior change program for long-term outcomes.

– Start by understanding your population needs when it comes to weight health and defining your organizational goals. Consider if you want to cover medication costs directly or reimburse employees, but always complement with a behavior change program for long-term outcomes. There's no one-size-fits-all solution – Medications will not be a fit for everyone. Some will benefit from lifestyle changes like diet and exercise alone, while others need behavior change alongside the drugs. And even those using GLP-1s will have different experiences, making it essential to offer a support program regardless of coverage plan.

– Medications will not be a fit for everyone. Some will benefit from lifestyle changes like diet and exercise alone, while others need behavior change alongside the drugs. And even those using GLP-1s will have different experiences, making it essential to offer a support program regardless of coverage plan. Emphasize the personal touch – Digital capabilities are effective in many ways, but nothing replaces human expertise and support. Look for a solution that includes live experts who understand GLP-1s, their side effects, and the mental health effects.

"The dozens of inquiries I've fielded in the past several months make it clear that management of GLP-1s and their associated cost burdens are a top priority for most employers today," said Jeffrey Jacques, MD, chief medical officer at Personify Health. "Whether they select our Transform program, or a dedicated solution from our partner ecosystem, clients using our platform will experience a personalized program, combining 1:1 support and AI-driven technology that engages and empowers their populations. GLP-1s aren't going away – the list of health conditions they may be able to address is only expanding, so it's critical that employers carve a path forward. Our approach will remain relevant and effective, now and in the future."

Wraparound GLP-1 Support Now in Transform Weight Management Program

Leveraging Personify's industry leading engagement capabilities, the company recently expanded its Transform Weight Management digital therapeutic program to include personalized GLP-1 support. The enhanced program offers employers GLP-1 member support to pair with their GLP-1 reimbursement programs to improve long-term member outcomes, reduce complications, and drive long-term cost control for employers and their employee population.

Transform's comprehensive approach features personalized support from wellness certified/GLP-1-trained coaches, individualized care plans for medication management, self-management education, and referrals to medication management coaches for supplementary support when necessary. This holistic program provides members with tailored guidance, encouragement, and resources to effectively manage their weight and medication, in support of all four pillars of obesity medicine .

Personify's approach is designed to promote agency, enabling members using medications to adopt lasting healthy behaviors. With personalized and coach-lead guidance at each stage of GLP-1 use, the program empowers members to achieve and maintain healthy weight, nutrition, and activity by providing access to the tools needed to develop and sustain healthy habits and skills – both while taking GLP-1s and following discontinuation of the medication. Personify works with employers and PBMs to develop participation parameters that support members on their journeys with GLP-1s, helping manage costs and promote lifelong health and wellbeing.

Integrated Platform Provides Exponential Value

Features of the CDC-recognized Transform solution – comprehensive care paths, evidence-based personalized curriculum, and coaching – now paired with USPSTF guidelines for weight management support, allow employers to ensure that employees receive personalized guidance throughout their health and weight management journeys. While Transform can be implemented as a standalone solution, its full value is seen when integrated within the Personify Health platform. Coaches can refer members to other resources like self-guided wellness journeys, or EAPs for emotional support, giving members a holistic experience with a truly personalized health platform.

Clients interested in alternative GLP-1 support options can choose to offer their population integrated access to DarioHealth , Foodsmart , Noom Med , Omada Health , Teladoc Health , or WeightWatchers for Business , all part of Personify's partner ecosystem . These partners, as well as dozens of others addressing the most common and costly health concerns, are seamlessly integrated into the Personify Health platform, making it easier for HR teams to curate and manage a personalized benefits offering.

About Personify Health

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

