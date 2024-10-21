Personify Health Unveils Personalized, Comprehensive Care Navigation and Advocacy that Guides Members with Trust and Compassion

End-to-end care navigation solution combines human expertise with engaging digital support, delivering a member-centered experience that drives health up and costs down

PROVIDENCE, R.I., Oct. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Personify Health , the first and only platform company to bring together holistic wellbeing, care navigation, and flexible health plan administration, today unveiled its comprehensive care navigation and advocacy solution. Delivering compassionate clinical and benefits support enabled by Personify Health's human expertise and engaging, AI-driven technology, the company helps employers lower healthcare spend, improve employee health experiences, and maximize the effectiveness of benefits programs through a personalized health platform that delivers everything in one place.

Built on a foundation of trust and daily engagement, Personify's navigation and advocacy solution encourages preventive care and provides hands-on assistance with finding cost-effective, high-quality care. Clinical team members and advocates guide members to the right level of care to fit their needs, identify high-quality, in-network providers and facilities for routine and specialized care, and provide support for understanding their treatment plans. They support members in communicating with physicians and insurance companies to ensure medical claims are correct and to help mitigate billing errors. The personalized navigation and advocacy solution is included in select health plan administration programs launching January 1, 2025, and beyond. The navigation solution is also available as a standalone or combined with any configuration of the company's personalized health platform.

"Our personalized care navigation offering is the first integrated solution resulting from our recent merger. It brings together the strengths of the two legacy organizations – personalized digital capabilities with broad clinical expertise – to create a health experience that is engaging, compassionate, and effective," said Chris Michalak, CEO of Personify Health. "We are ingrained in the lives of 20 million members with the highest engagement rates in the industry. This puts us in a unique position to be trusted as the single destination for everything from daily support to more complex health needs."

As U.S. employers and consumers continue to face increasing health costs and a complex healthcare system, Personify Health helps them manage health effectively and within budget. The company's new navigation and advocacy solution stands out in the market with:

A better health experience – A consolidated, personalized experience addresses individual member needs across the care continuum, minimizing confusion and reducing time spent searching for the right information. Having everything in one place gives employees a consistent, user-friendly experience even through changes in network, carriers, or plan design. Designed with the member in mind, the Personify platform has a 4.8 app store rating and boasts a 51% average engagement rate, with 6+ meaningful actions per visit.

– A consolidated, personalized experience addresses individual member needs across the care continuum, minimizing confusion and reducing time spent searching for the right information. Having everything in one place gives employees a consistent, user-friendly experience even through changes in network, carriers, or plan design. Designed with the member in mind, the Personify platform has a 4.8 app store rating and boasts a 51% average engagement rate, with 6+ meaningful actions per visit. Clinical rigor – The Personify clinical team uses a data-driven personalized approach to proactively identify and engage members sooner. Leveraging their deep, multi-specialty expertise, the team intercepts members early, leading to improved care and cost savings, including up to 49% closure of gaps in care. Their efforts have resulted in a 27% decrease in diagnostic spend, as advocates guide members towards more advantageous care pathways and help reduce unnecessary and duplicative care.

– The Personify clinical team uses a data-driven personalized approach to proactively identify and engage members sooner. Leveraging their deep, multi-specialty expertise, the team intercepts members early, leading to improved care and cost savings, including up to 49% closure of gaps in care. Their efforts have resulted in a 27% decrease in diagnostic spend, as advocates guide members towards more advantageous care pathways and help reduce unnecessary and duplicative care. Comprehensive steerage – Because healthcare is not one-size-fits-all, Personify navigation and advocacy takes a holistic and personalized approach, guiding members to make more cost-effective healthcare decisions. A recent independent actuarial analysis showed that members using Personify Health's navigation and advocacy, and care management programs had 23% lower allowed costs versus market average – equating to $762.96 per employee per year (PEPY).

"Helping our members manage care challenges is extremely rewarding," said Monica Bender, vice president of clinical operations at Personify Health. "We had a patient who lived in a highly populated area and needed infusion therapy. Because it was a competitive market, the hospital wanted to charge a very high amount for the treatment. Her Personify care manager was able to move her care to the home setting, which was not only more convenient for the patient but reduced the cost of care. We saved almost $1 million on that case while delivering quality patient care and satisfaction."

Virgin Pulse and HealthComp have merged to become Personify Health, the company driven to engage and empower people to live healthier lives. By bringing industry-leading health plan administration, holistic wellbeing, and navigation solutions together, all in one place, we have created the industry's first and only personalized health platform. With decades of experience and global operations, we empower diverse and unique businesses – and diverse and unique people – to engage more deeply in health at a lower cost. Through our proprietary combination of data-driven personalization, science-backed methodology, and concierge-level clinical expertise, our end-to-end platform makes it easier to proactively address people's needs across their lives. With a personalized, holistic, and powerfully simple experience, we are redefining industry expectations and what it means to manage health. Learn more at www.personifyhealth.com .

