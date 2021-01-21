Perspecta Launches TransmitAPI 2.0 to Facilitate Compliance With CMS Interoperability Rules

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading healthcare Solutions company, is excited to launch TransmitAPI 2.0. This Provider Directory API SaaS Solution empowers stakeholders to meet the end-to-end requirements of the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Interoperability and Patient Access final rule by its deadline of July 1, 2021, and is FHIR compliant.

"Our customers realize that building and maintaining custom, one-off APIs doesn't make financial sense," said April Stiles, COO of Perspecta "Given our comprehensive domain expertise in the provider directory space, it made perfect sense for Perspecta to develop TransmitAPI 2.0 to support our growing community of health insurance plan customers. We have already partnered with several foundational Perspecta prospects and expect more to license soon."

Continuing their track record in exceeding the needs of their customers, Perspecta fast-tracked this powerful open data API to help customers meet state Medicaid agencies, Medicaid and CHIP managed care organizations, Health Plans in ACA exchanges, and Medicare Advantage mandates to build and maintain a publicly available, FHIR-based, provider directory API.

For over a decade, Perspecta has been the industry standard for Provider Directories and data solutions, including the Viiad Provider Directory. As a client-driven organization, Perspecta has a well-known track record in partnering with clients to bring new products to this market. TransmitAPI 2.0 complements the complete Perspecta portfolio which includes productivity solutions in provider data, provider directories, engagement portals, provider network management, and master data management. Perspecta's solution incorporates industry standards, including OAuth2.0 for authorization, REST APIs for access and the HL7 FHIR® standard for structuring data. TransmitAPI 2.0 will enable Perspecta partners and clients to achieve better compliance in the provider data space, and importantly can be implemented before the July 1 deadline by benefiting from Perspecta's existing data infrastructure.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is a healthcare technology-enabled solutions company that elevates provider data to be intelligent and more efficient. Through their SaaS solutions and data insights, they enable healthcare, government, and workers' compensation organizations to deliver better provider directories, improve provider data accuracy, and manage provider networks. Perspecta continues to set industry standards in solving customer business challenges and continues to provide industry-leading products to support clients' success, facilitate access to care, enable compliance, and maintain a sustainable, competitive advantage.

