Perspecta Powers Unprecedented Scale in Provider Data Management

630 million records and 4,800 clients transforming provider data at enterprise scale

LANGHORNE, Pa., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspecta, a leading provider of enterprise provider data management solutions, today announced a record year of client growth and platform expansion, further strengthening its position as a market leader in managing the nation's most complex healthcare provider data ecosystems.

Throughout 2025, Perspecta made significant investments in data quality, intelligent automation and platform scalability, which drove predictable recurring revenue growth, deeper enterprise adoption, and improved operational leverage across its client base.

The company completed 670 new client implementations during the year as payors and insurance organizations accelerated efforts to modernize, standardize, and scale their provider data infrastructure.

Perspecta now manages more than 630 million provider records across 4,800 clients, supporting thousands of organizations across specialties, geographies, and lines of business. Its enterprise-grade SaaS platform consolidates millions of fragmented and disparate data sources into a single, authoritative source of truth. This unified data foundation enables advanced analytics, regulatory compliance, network optimization, and more informed operational decision-making at scale.

"2025 was a defining year for Perspecta as we scaled our SaaS platforms, strengthened our recurring revenue base, and delivered measurable value to our clients," said April Stiles, Chief Executive Officer of Perspecta. "Our performance reflects a strong market demand for trusted healthcare data infrastructure and positions us for continued growth, margin expansion, and long-term value creation in 2026 and beyond."

With sustained client momentum and continued platform innovation, Perspecta anticipates increasing demand for enterprise-grade provider directory and data management infrastructure. As payors and insurance organizations replace fragmented, manual processes with integrated, automated solutions, they are realizing meaningful improvements in data integrity, administrative efficiency, provider search accuracy, and member navigation experiences.

About Perspecta

Perspecta is reimagining provider data management. Through deep domain expertise and a commitment to innovation, we deliver intelligent solutions that improve efficiency, enhance experiences, and power better decision-making. Trusted by health plans, workers' compensation, and provider organizations, our 95%+ data accuracy helps navigate complexity and optimize care. At Perspecta, we turn precision data into powerful perspectives and proven success. To learn more about Perspecta, visit goperspecta.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

