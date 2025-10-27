Perspire Sauna Studio Appoints Caroline Linton as Chief Marketing Officer

Leading Infrared Sauna Franchise Taps Seasoned Marketing Leader to Accelerate Member Growth and Franchise Expansion

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared sauna (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), announced the appointment of Caroline Linton as Chief Marketing Officer. Linton will oversee brand strategy, integrated marketing, consumer growth, and franchise development marketing as Perspire advances its next phase of national expansion.

Caroline Linton, Chief Marketing Officer at Perspire Sauna Studio

Linton brings deep category expertise in high-growth, multi-unit wellness brands including Pure Barre and STRIDE Fitness. She has a track record of translating health and fitness modalities into clear, consumer-friendly narratives, including spearheading national launches for Takeya hydration products into all Target retail doors. Before her career in marketing, Linton was a Division I volleyball player at UC Irvine, an experience she credits with instilling the competitive drive and discipline that have shaped her approach to leadership and brand marketing.

At Perspire, she will lead the company's omnichannel marketing playbook, elevating the guest journey from discovery to membership, while partnering closely with operations and franchise development to support consistent studio experiences system-wide.

"Perspire has built a category-defining brand by combining the latest innovations in infrared sauna technology with an approachable guest experience," said Caroline Linton, CMO. "I'm excited to champion our members, celebrate franchisee success, and expand brand awareness of the tangible benefits of infrared sauna, red-light therapy, and contrast therapy."

"Caroline's experience scaling beloved wellness concepts and her instinct for brand storytelling makes her the right leader to guide Perspire's next chapter," said Lee Braun, Founder & CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "As demand for recovery, stress relief, and longevity continues to surge, Caroline will help more people discover how simple, science-backed rituals fit into everyday life."

The appointment follows Perspire's sustained growth and ongoing investments to support scale to nearly 100 operating studios. The brand continues to expand its footprint and innovate the in-studio experience by bringing science-backed wellness to communities across the country. The brand is currently seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or those looking to diversify their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/ .

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 250 franchise licenses, with nearly 100 open studios around the U.S. To learn more about the brand's services or franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com .

Media Contact

Ben Franc, Account Supervisor

Fishman Public Relations

[email protected] | 815-999-9441

SOURCE Perspire Sauna Studio