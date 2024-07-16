Perspire Sauna Studio Embraces Contrast Therapy with New “SNØ Shower” Modality

Leading Infrared/Red-Light Sauna Franchise Ramps Up Member Experience through Exclusive Silient™ Partnership

COSTA MESA, Calif., July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio, the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), has announced the highly-anticipated introduction of the brand's newest modality: the proprietary Perspire Sauna Studio "SNØ Shower."

The "SNØ Shower" is Perspire's proprietary response to the growing popularity of contrast therapy – the practice of healing one's body by exposing it to both high levels of heat and frigidly low temperatures, in immediate succession of one another. This innovative experience delivers a refreshing, 45-degree blast through by way of their rainfall showers, using a state-of-the-art Silient™ cold water chiller system.

This modality add-on is named after the Norwegian practice of "snøbading" or "snow bathing," where it's customary to jump in the snow post-sauna for a refreshing jolt of energy. The tradition perfectly relates to the experience this new modality will deliver, and which affords members with a variety of scientifically-backed health benefits:

Improved energy and mood through the release of endorphins

Muscle recovery, pain management, and reduced inflammation through constriction of blood vessels

An ignited metabolism while the body works hard to get back to homeostasis

"Our exclusive 'SNØ Shower' system seamlessly integrates into our infrared sauna experience, offering members all the benefits of cold plunging without the operational complexities," Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio, shared. "Introducing this new modality will not only enhance the guest experience and expand upon the range of health benefits we offer, but it will also further set us apart in the marketplace."

According to Braun, Perspire Sauna Studio began exploring that integration only after surveying 40,000 guests and members, who voiced overwhelming support for cold therapy. Now, SNØ showers have launched in 2 studio locations, including Sarasota and Winter Park, Florida. New studios in Williamsburg, NY and Long Beach, CA will open in early fall with the new SNØ showers, with the expectation that half of franchise studios nationwide will be actively offering the service by the end of 2025.

"Silient Cold Therapy Systems is excited to partner with the outstanding national Perspire Sauna Studio brand. Our companies are fully aligned on the mission of achieving daily personal improvement by combining cutting-edge experiences with time-tested health and wellness practices," said Mark Palchak, CEO of Silient.

Perspire Sauna Studio is seeking single-unit and multi-unit franchisees interested in new career opportunities or diversifying their current portfolios. To learn more about the brand's franchising opportunities, visit https://www.perspiresaunastudio.com/franchise/.

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven, wellness company provides guests with a modern-day experience of a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT), and contrast therapy. The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded 200+ franchise licenses, with 59 open studios across the U.S.

