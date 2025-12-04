Perspire Sauna Studio Joins Erewhon Lifestyle Collective to Expand Access to Science-Backed Wellness

From exclusive discounts to in-store activations, Perspire brings science-backed wellness experiences to Erewhon's vibrant community.

COSTA MESA, Calif., Dec. 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Perspire Sauna Studio , the country's largest sauna franchise specializing in full spectrum infrared (IR) and red-light therapy (RLT), and contrast therapy through SNO Showers, today announced it has joined Erewhon 's Lifestyle Collective, the iconic Los Angeles-based health and wellness market. Two pioneers in the wellness space will deliver accessible, science-backed rituals to even more health-conscious consumers.

Perspire and Erewhon will create unique opportunities for members to engage with science-backed wellness practices across Perspire's nearly 100 studios across the country. Erewhon Lifestyle Collective members receive 50% off their first session at Perspire Sauna Studio and 2 complimentary sessions when they purchase an 8-session pack. Erewhon Members will also gain access to curated and exclusive brand pop-up events and complimentary attendance to Erewhon Community Events*.

"Erewhon has become synonymous with the wellness lifestyle, and our mission at Perspire is to help people make sauna a foundational part of their health routine," said Lee Braun, Founder and CEO of Perspire Sauna Studio. "This partnership empowers us to meet people where they are on their wellness journey and inspire them with tools that support recovery, energy, and mental clarity."

This marks another milestone in Perspire's mission to make infrared sauna, red-light therapy and contrast therapy more accessible nationwide. With nearly 100 studios open and 280 in development across the U.S., the brand continues to expand as more wellness-minded people seek daily rituals that support longevity, stress reduction and recovery.

About Perspire Sauna Studio

Perspire Sauna Studio is the fastest-growing infrared sauna and red-light therapy franchise in the U.S. The science-based, technology-driven wellness company provides guests a modern-day experience to a centuries-old practice through elevated infrared (IR) sauna and red-light therapy (RLT). The brand was established in 2010 by Founder & CEO Lee Braun, to expand into major markets throughout the U.S. and further instill its vision of making the infrared sauna experience accessible to all. The company has awarded over 250 franchise licenses, with nearly 100 open studios around the U.S. To learn more about the brand's services or franchising opportunities, visit www.perspiresaunastudio.com .

About EREWHON:

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change. For more information, please visit: www.erewhon.com.

*Once per quarter

