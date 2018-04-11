Persulfates Market Worth 727.8 Million USD by 2022

The report "Persulfates Market by Type (Ammonium, Sodium, & Potassium), End-Use Industry (Polymers, Electronics, Cosmetics & Personal Care, Pulp, Paper & Textiles, Soil Remediation, Oil & Gas and Water Treatment), and Region - Global Forecast to 2022" published by MarketsandMarkets™, the market size for persulfates is estimated to grow from USD 549.4 Million in 2017 to USD 727.8 Million by 2022, at a CAGR of 5.8% from 2017 to 2022. The growth can be attributed to the increased demand for persulfates from various end-use industries, such as polymers, cosmetics & personal care, electronics, and pulp, paper & textiles.

Ammonium persulfate segment is projected to lead the Persulfates Market from 2017 to 2022.

The ammonium persulfate segment is projected to lead the Persulfates Market during the forecast period, in terms of volume. Use of ammonium persulfate as chain initiator in polymer manufacturing, in the formulations used for skin products in cosmetics & personal care industry, and as a bleaching agent in pulp, paper & textile industry are expected to drive the market for ammonium persulfates globally.

The electronics industry segment of the Persulfates Market is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The electronics industry segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. Increasing demand for persulfates from the electronics industry is expected to boost the persulfate market in this segment. Persulfates are used as cleaning agents and etchants in the printed circuit board manufacturing. With the increasing demand for printed circuit boards, the consumption of persulfates in the electronics industry is projected to grow at the highest rate during the forecast period, in terms of value.

The Persulfates Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022.

The Persulfates Market in Asia Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2017 and 2022. China is the largest market for persulfates in Asia Pacific. The growth in the demand for polymers from the packaging and construction industries, and the rising consumption of cosmetics & personal care products are expected to drive the market for persulfates in APAC.

Key companies profiled in this research report on the Persulfates Market include PeoxyChem (US), United Initiators (Germany), Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company (Japan), Ak-Kim Kimya (Turkey), and Fujian Zhanhua Chemical Company (China).

