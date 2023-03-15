Peruvian Actress Claudia Zevallos Stars in Upcoming Film "A Snowy Day in Oakland"

The highly anticipated Kim Bass film hits theaters nationwide this Friday, March 17th

LOS ANGELES, March 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Claudia Zevallos , the Latina actress known for her roles in Day of Days and Tyson's Run , is excited to announce that she will be playing the role of Angelica in the upcoming film, produced by Planet 9 Productions, A Snowy Day in Oakland , which opens in theaters nationwide on Friday, March 17th. Written and directed by Kim Bass , the film is a magical urban tale about an upscale psychologist who breaks up with her longtime boyfriend and opens a private storefront practice in Oakland, turning the predominantly African American and psychologically ignored neighborhood on its emotional ear.

A Snowy Day in Oakland Film Artwork Michael Jai White, Claudia Zevallos, and Arden Myrin.

Zevallos will star alongside a talented, powerhouse ensemble cast, including, Kimberly Elise, Loretta Devine, Arden Myrin, Deon Cole, Michael Jai White, Tony Plana, Reno Wilson, Evan Ross , Arden Myrin , Nicole Ari Parker, Reno Wilson , and Marla Gibbs.

She was cast opposite Tom Skerritt in the two-character feature film Day of Days , for which she and Tom won Best Actor Awards at the 2017 Women's International Film & Art Festival. Zevallos was most recently featured in the 2022 film Tyson's Run , which played in theaters throughout the United States and Latin America.

Claudia Zevallos shares, "I am grateful and honored to be a part of this amazing film and to have worked alongside such a talented cast and crew." She continues, "I am so excited for everyone to finally see it on Friday. This film will make you feel inspired, hopeful, happy and heard, while laughing out loud."

A Snowy Day in Oakland is rated PG-13, distributed by People of Culture Studios in association with the production company Planet 9 Productions . The film, slated for a select theaters nationwide release, is produced by Deanna Shapiro, John Cappetta as well as Kim Bass.

Film stills and the film artwork can be viewed HERE . The film trailer can be viewed HERE .

About Planet 9 Productions:

Planet 9, a subsidiary of Andesite Holdings, is a production company based in Solana Beach, California, specializing in independent film and theater projects that highlight stories of diversity and inspiration. Founded in 2017 by John Cappetta, Planet 9 provides financing and executive producer services to help bring projects from idea to production to distribution. Other notable Planet 9 projects include Marshall (2017), starring Chadwick Boseman, Day of Days (2017), starring Tom Skerritt and Claudia Zevallos, Tyson's Run (2022) starring Amy Smart, Rory Cochrane and Barkhad Abdi, and A Snowy Day in Oakland (2023), starring Loretta Devine, Deon Cole, Kimberly Elise and Nicole Ari Parker, as well as the stage play Paradise (West Coast Premiere in Los Angeles in 2019).

