Pest Control Experts Renee Bates and Justin Tubbs of Victor Explain Safe Wasp and Bee Removal for HelloNation

VICTOR, N.Y., July 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- When is it safe to remove a wasp or bee nest yourself, and when should you call a professional? A recent HelloNation article answers that question, offering step-by-step insight from Pest Control Experts Renee Bates and Justin Tubbs of Victor Pest Management. Their guidance helps homeowners in Victor, NY understand the difference between wasps, hornets, and bees, and why safe nest removal often requires professional expertise.

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The HelloNation article explains that each summer in Victor, NY, homeowners start to notice buzzing near porches, attics, and rooflines. What begins as a few flying insects can quickly grow into a large, active nest. The challenge is knowing what kind of insect you are dealing with before taking action. Paper wasps, hornets, yellowjackets, and honeybees behave differently, and mistaking one for another can lead to serious safety risks.

According to the article, paper wasps typically build open, umbrella-shaped nests under eaves and are less aggressive unless disturbed. Yellowjackets, however, are far more defensive and usually nest underground or inside walls. Hornets form large enclosed nests in trees or on buildings, while honeybees are valuable pollinators that should be relocated instead of exterminated. Renee Bates and Justin Tubbs note that professional wasp control in Victor starts with identifying the species before any removal takes place.

The HelloNation feature highlights that the biggest mistake homeowners make is attempting nest removal without proper identification. Each species reacts differently to sprays, smoke, or vibration. A wrong approach can provoke swarming, resulting in multiple stings. For people with allergies, even one sting can trigger a medical emergency. Climbing ladders or reaching into rooflines without protective gear also increases the risk of falls and injuries, making professional exterminator services the safer option in many situations.

If the nest is clearly visible, small, and belongs to paper wasps, cautious removal at night may be possible. The HelloNation article explains that hardware store sprays can be effective, but only with proper safety steps. Homeowners should wear protective clothing, move slowly, and make sure lighting is sufficient to avoid accidents. Any nest located inside walls, high off the ground, or beneath structures should always be left to professionals who have the proper tools and experience for safe nest removal.

Professional wasp control in Victor, NY typically begins with a detailed inspection. Technicians identify whether the insects are wasps, hornets, or bees, and then determine the safest removal method. If honeybees are present, they coordinate with local beekeepers to relocate the colony. When yellowjackets or hornets are involved, targeted treatments are applied that minimize disruption and prevent swarming. The HelloNation article explains that professionals also inspect for small cracks in siding, attic vents, or soffits that allow pests to return later in the season.

The article points out that preventive measures are a major part of effective bee removal and wasp control. After removal, sealing small gaps, repairing screens, and clearing debris near outdoor structures reduces the chance of another colony forming. Because only queen wasps survive winter, the old nests left behind from previous years can attract new activity in spring. Removing these early helps prevent future infestations.

Pest Control Experts Renee Bates and Justin Tubbs emphasize that identifying the species is the most important first step in safe nest removal. Many homeowners in Victor, NY assume that all nests are active or dangerous, but some may already be abandoned. Professional exterminators are trained to tell the difference, preventing unnecessary treatments and ensuring that bees—critical pollinators—are handled responsibly.

As described in the HelloNation article, the decision to call a professional often depends on three factors: the nest's location, the insect's behavior, and the homeowner's comfort level. Even small nests can pose risks if they are near doors, decks, or children's play areas. A professional exterminator not only removes the insects safely but also helps educate homeowners about prevention techniques for the future.

The experts explain that safe wasp and bee removal in Victor, NY is not just about eliminating pests but about protecting both people and the environment. Professional technicians use methods that balance safety and sustainability, often combining minimal chemical use with careful physical removal. For homeowners, this means peace of mind and the ability to enjoy outdoor spaces without the constant worry of stings.

When in doubt, calling a professional is always the safest choice. Attempting to handle an active nest without experience can turn a small problem into a dangerous situation. With help from trained specialists who understand local pest behavior and nesting patterns, Victor residents can maintain a secure and comfortable home throughout the summer.

DIY or Call a Pro? Safe Wasp and Bee Removal in Victor, NY features insights from Renee Bates and Justin Tubbs, Pest Control Experts of Victor, New York, in HelloNation.

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SOURCE HelloNation