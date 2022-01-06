Pest Management Company and Human Trafficking Survivors Train Thousands to Spot Trafficking

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 6, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- FORSHAW, a leading distributor in the pest management industry, has teamed up with national anti-trafficking non-profit, Safe House Project, to train thousands of pest management technicians across the country on how to spot, report, and prevent child trafficking.

Hundreds of thousands of children are trafficked each year in the United States and the International Labor Organization reports that victim identification is only 1 percent.

Forshaw

According to Kristi Wells, CEO of Safe House Project, "more than 40 percent of trafficking is done by a family member, often from the home. On the front lines of public health, pest technicians are in a unique position to spot indicators of child trafficking."

Tom Forshaw, President of FORSHAW Inc , is spearheading the initiative to take a nationwide stand against trafficking.

According to Forshaw, trafficking survivors, FORSHAW, and Safe House Project developed a free video-based, 30-minute training that allows companies to easily educate their teams on the signs to look for and how to anonymously report suspicious activity.

"Every year, pest management professionals service millions of homes and businesses. We are the eyes and ears of the community," said Forshaw. "We are committed to do more than donate to a cause. Through our partnership with Safe House Project, we jumped in to be part of the solution and train thousands, and we will continue to train thousands more," he said.

Fred Wingate, Chief Bug Man of Noosa Pest Management, expressed his support for this training.

"As with a lot of pest control firms, we are a family within our company. Our family takes care of the community and any time we can partner and be part of the solution to something as serious and heartbreaking as human trafficking, we are honored to participate," Wingate said.

Trafficking survivor Ria Story consulted on the new training and emphasized the importance of educating everyone about the signs and indicators of trafficking.

"Many people don't know what trafficking looks like. It doesn't always look like what we expect," said Story. "In my case, I wish someone had gotten involved sooner, asked questions, and reported that a situation wasn't normal."

"By creating a volunteer army of pest control technicians and even other household service providers who are on watch for the signs of trafficking, we are all one step closer to exterminating human trafficking. I think we all agree that saving just one girl or boy is a victory," said Forshaw.

About FORSHAW

Family-owned and operated since 1961, FORSHAW is a premier distributor in the Pest Management Industry. With over 2,000 products and offices strategically placed across the country, the FORSHAW team of industry experts "supplies confidence" by elevating their partners' businesses and their industry through personal relationships, unparalleled service, innovative/integrated technology, inventory forecasting, training opportunities, and peer networking. To share with the FORSHAW team what is important to you in a supplier, go to www.forshaw.com/contact-us .

About Safe House Project

Established in 2017, Safe House Project is a registered 501(c)3 nonprofit uniting communities across America to end domestic sex trafficking and restore hope, freedom and a future to every survivor. Safe House Project's mission is two-fold: increase survivor identification beyond one percent and ensure every survivor has access to safe housing and holistic care by accelerating safe house capacity and development across America. Safe housing and restorative care is critical to ending the cycle of victimization. To learn more about the Safe House Project, visit SafeHouseProject.org.

Contact:

Kristi Wells

202-596-2073

[email protected]

SOURCE Safe House Project