Ticks Crowned National Pest Management Association's 2025 Pest of the Year as ER Visits Hit Five-Year High

Bed bugs dominate social media chatter while Chicago, New York, and Atlanta top PestWorld.org site visits

FAIRFAX, Va., Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) has named ticks as the 2025 Pest of the Year, as these tiny parasites made some of the biggest impacts on Americans' lives and news feeds this year. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), tick bite emergency room visits reached a five-year high, making ticks not just a nuisance but a serious public health threat.

The National Pest Management Association (NPMA) crowns ticks the 2025 Pest of the Year

"Ticks may be small, but their impact on public health is massive," said Dr. Jim Fredericks, Board-Certified Entomologist and Senior Vice President of Public Affairs for NPMA. "From alpha-gal syndrome, to Lyme disease to Rocky Mountain spotted fever, these pests carry serious diseases that can affect anyone spending time outdoors. That's why we're shining a spotlight on ticks this year and reminding everyone to take prevention seriously."

The 2025 Winners: What the Data Revealed

NPMA analyzed media coverage, CDC health data, social media engagement on its channels, and web traffic to determine which pests dominated the national conversation in 2025. The results paint a picture of what's keeping Americans up at night. Beyond naming ticks the pest of the year, NPMA also crowned:

Buzziest Pest: Bed Bugs

Bed bugs took home the award for most social media engagement on @PestWorld social channels. These hitchhiking pests kept social media buzzing with concerns about infestations in hotels, homes, and public spaces. In fact, a single female bed bug can produce over 500 eggs during her lifetime. To help consumers better understand these pests and how best to spot them when traveling, NPMA debuted Bed Bugs Exposed, a microsite and mini-series this summer.

Buzziest Cities: Chicago, New York, and Atlanta

These three cities were the most frequent visitors to PestWorld.org, showing that residents in these metro areas are actively seeking pest prevention information and professional help. PestWorld.org offers a handy pest pro locator allowing users to connect with a qualified professional in seconds.

When to Call a Pro

If you're finding ticks regularly on your property, suspect bed bugs in your home, or have concerns about any pest that may be lurking, it's time to contact a qualified pest management professional. Pest pros can assess your property, identify pest hotspots, and implement targeted treatments to reduce pest populations.

"Prevention is an important first step, but professional pest control is the protection you need when you spot pests in your home or yard," added Dr. Fredericks. "Pest management professionals have the tools and expertise to treat your home effectively and can offer advice on how to prevent these pests from coming back."

For more ways to safeguard your health and home, visit PestWorld.org.

About the National Pest Management Association

The NPMA, a non-profit organization with more than 4,000 members, was established in 1933 to support the pest management industry's commitment to the protection of public health, food and property from the diseases and dangers of pests. For more information, visit PestWorld.org or follow @PestWorld on Facebook, X, TikTok and YouTube and @PestWorldOfficial on Instagram.

