Pet Accessories Global Market is Projected to Reach $55.4 Billion by 2030: Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth

DUBLIN, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Pet Accessories: Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global market for Pet Accessories estimated at US$32.7 Billion in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of US$55.4 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.8% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
Pet Toys, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 7.4% CAGR and reach US$24.7 Billion by the end of the analysis period.
Taking into account the ongoing post pandemic recovery, growth in the Other Products segment is readjusted to a revised 6.4% CAGR for the next 8-year period.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at $12.9 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 8.9% CAGR
The Pet Accessories market in the U.S. is estimated at US$12.9 Billion in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$7.9 Billion by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 8.9% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030.
Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 5.8% and 5.9% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 6.2% CAGR.
Select Competitors (Total 167 Featured) -
- Ancol Pet Products Limited
- Beeztees
- Cycle Dog
- Petmate (Doskocil Manufacturing Company, Inc.)
- Ferplast S.p.A.
- Honest Pet Products
- Innovation Pet, Inc.
- MidWest Homes for Pets
- Central Garden & Pet Company
- Petstages, Inc.
- Rolf C. Hagen, Inc.
- Rosewood Pet Products
- Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc.
- Simply Fido LLC
- The Hartz Mountain Corporation
- Worldwise, Inc.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
1. MARKET OVERVIEW
- Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession
- How the Year 2020 Was a Year of Astounding Disruption & Unbelievable Transformation
- COVID-19 Leaves the World in Shambles & Industries and Markets Upended: World Economic Growth Projections (Real GDP, Annual % Change) for 2019 to 2022
- As Mass Vaccination Drives Get Underway Worldwide, Will It Change the Existing Economic Realities? & Is it Really the Silver Bullet We Were Waiting For?
- How Fast the World is Vaccinated Will Determine How Soon the Pandemic Will End: Global Number of COVID-19 Vaccinations (Per 100 People) As of February 2021 by country
- Global Number of Annual COVID-19 Vaccine Doses (In Million) for Years 2020 through 2025 by Geographic Region/Country
- COVID-19 Impact on Pet Accessories Market
- COVID-19 Impact on Pet Accessories Market
- Pet Accessories Market Set for a Rapid Growth, Post COVID-19
- US and Europe Dominate the Regional Landscape
- Global Millennial Population by Select Country in Million: 2019
- Asia-Pacific (including China) Emerge as the Fastest Growing Region
- Population of Pet Owners in China (2020): Percentage Share of People Living with Dogs, Cats, Aquatic Animals, Rodents and Reptiles
- Increase in Pet Ownership to Spur Market Growth
- Global Pet Population: Number of Dogs and Cats in Million for the Years 2018 and 2021
- Pet Facts around the World: Snapshot
- Dogs & Cats: Major Categories of Pet Accessories Market
- Global Pet Dog Population (2021): Number of Pet Dogs by Select Countries (in Million)
- Global Pet Cat Population (2021): Number of Pet Cats by Select Countries (in Million)
- Pet Toys - A Key Growth Driver for the Pet Accessories Market
- Interactive Toys Find Favor among Pet Owners
- Popular Dog Toys in Brief
- Popular Cat Toys in Brief
- Competitive Landscape
- Pet Accessories - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
- Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E)
- Recent Market Activity
- Innovations
- WORLD BRANDS
2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
- Increasing Spending on Pets across Countries to Benefit Pet Accessories Market
- Pet Humanization - A Pivotal Growth Driver for Pet Accessories Market
- Rise in Preference for Natural and Environment Friendly Pet Accessories
- Sustainable Pet Products Increases in Popularity
- Premiumization Bodes Well for Market Growth
- Growing Trend of Customization in Pet Accessories
- Technological Innovations and New Product Developments Maintain Growth Momentum
- Innovations in Dog Toys
- Robotic Cameras Gain Traction
- Advent of Smart Pet Accessories: A Key Trend
- Wearable Pet Devices Witness Increasing Popularity
- As the Trendsetter in Pet Industry, Steadily Expanding Demand for Pet Wearables in the US to Benefit Demand for Smart Collars: US Pet Wearable Market (In US$ Million) for the Years 2018, 2021 & 2023
- Pet Dogs Used as Stress Buster in Organizations
- Pet Grooming Products Gain Increased Popularity
- Covid-19 Transforms the Pet Grooming Landscape
- All Natural, Organic, Botanical Pet Grooming Products
- Competitive Landscape
- Offline Distribution Leads, Online Soars in Popularity
- Pet Collars and Beds - Significant Revenue Generators
- Select Flea Collars
- Select Cat Collars
- Select Smart Collar/ Tracking Devices for Cat
- Select Dog Bed Types
- E-Commerce Registers Dramatic Growth
- Global Pet Care E-Commerce Market by Product Type (in %): 2020E
- Online Channels Emerge as Bright Spot
- Robopets Make Foray into the Pet Accessories Market
- Pet Shampoo Market Moves Ahead to Witness Shiny, Bright Years Ahead
- Dog Products & Commercial Segments Rule Global Pet Shampoo Market
- Pet Furniture Market Registers Rapid Growth
- Customized Pet Furniture Wins Big
- Pet Care Goes Digital
- Fashionable & Multifunctional Pet Accessories Make a Cut
- Growing Urbanization and Middle Class Population in Developing Regions Enhance Prospects
- World Urban Population in Million and as Percentage of Total Population for the Period 1950-2050
- Global Middle Class Population (in Millions) and as a Percentage of Total Population: 2005, 2015, 2025 & 2035
4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
III. MARKET ANALYSIS
IV. COMPETITION
