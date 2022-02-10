PET Bottle Market to Record a CAGR of 4.07% by 2026 | Amcor Plc and Alpha Plastics Inc. Among Key Vendors | Technavio

The PET bottle market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments.

The rising adoption of PET as a packaging solution, growth in the organized retail segment, and rising consumption of bottled water will offer immense growth opportunities. However, the stringent government regulations and policies on the use of plastics will hamper the market growth.

The report also covers the following areas:

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Segmentation

By end-user, the PET bottle market has been segmented into food and beverage, household, personal care, and others. The food and beverage segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. This segment will continue to hold the largest market share during the forecast period due to the increasing global consumption of packaged beverages.

By geography, the PET bottle market has been segmented into APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America. APAC will account for 51% of the market's growth during the forecast period.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market. Some of the major vendors of the PET bottle market include Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc. The key offerings of some of these vendors are mentioned below:

Amcor Plc - The company offers PET bottles that are lighter and more convenient.

The company offers PET bottles that are lighter and more convenient. Alpha Plastics Inc. - The company offers PET bottles for drugs and vaccines.

The company offers PET bottles for drugs and vaccines. BASF SE - The company offers pet bottles under the brand name of Petra.

PET Bottle Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet bottle market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet bottle market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet bottle market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet bottle market vendors

PET Bottle Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.07% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 11.21 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 3.41 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, MEA, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 51% Key consumer countries US, China, India, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Amcor Plc, Alpha Plastics Inc., BASF SE, BERICAP Holding GmbH, Berry Global Group Inc., Captiva Co., Cospack America Corp., Graham Packaging Co., Ontario Plastic Container Producers Ltd., and Plastipak Holdings Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

