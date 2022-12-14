Pet Care Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 184.43 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6.84% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Pet Care Market.

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Pet Care Market" By Product Type (Brushes, Shower and Bath, Dry food), By Animal Type (Dogs, Cats, Birds), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Pet Care Market size was valued at USD 179.45 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 184.43 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6.84% from 2022 to 2030.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Pet Care Market"

Global Pet Care Market Overview

Pets captivate people everywhere. The number of individuals who own pets has dramatically grown in recent years. In addition to this, individuals have begun to spend a sizable portion of their income on the health and wellbeing of their dogs. Cats, dogs, and other pets are the most common because they are more convenient to care for and socialize than other creatures. Today's pet owners' preference for cats as pets is a key driver of the expansion of the cat care and accessories sectors.

Growing awareness of the benefits of mobile pet care services, such as professional care, specialized personal attention, and no exposure to other pets, is fueling demand for these services. The rise in demand for professional grooming services has also led to an increase in the number of mobile pet care service providers that provide nail trimming, skilled shampooing, brushing, and other dog grooming services. There are several franchise opportunities in the market for mobile pet care service providers, such as mobile dog walkers.

Currently, the market is swamped with products for caring for animals, including those in the feeding, hygiene, toy, and other major sectors. Pet owners are prepared to pay extra money in order to provide their furry companions with the ideal living circumstances. Pet feeders, bowls, and accessories have become more and more popular recently. The global pet care market is segmented into product type, animal type and geography.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Pet Care Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Pet Care Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Ancol Pet Products, Blue Buffalo Pet Products, Champion Petfoods, Colgate-Palmolive Company, Heristo Aktiengesellschaft, Mars, Nestlé, etc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Pet Care Market into Product Type, Animal Type, and Geography.

Pet Care Market, by Product Type

Brushes



Shower and bath



Dry food



Wet food



Toothpaste

Pet Care Market, by Animal Type

Dogs



Cats



Birds



Other

Pet Care Market, by Geography

North America



U.S





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

