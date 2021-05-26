Pet Care Market to grow by USD 48.94 Billion during 2021-2025, Beaphar Beheer BV and Colgate-Palmolive Co. emerge as Key Contributors to growth| Technavio

Frequently Asked Questions:

Based on segmentation by product, which is the leading segment in the market?

Pet food will lead the market growth during the forecast period.

Pet food will lead the market growth during the forecast period. What is the key driver influencing the market?

The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners will significantly influence the pet care market growth.

The popularity of pet fashion among pet owners will significantly influence the pet care market growth. At what rate is the market projected to grow?

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period.

The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of over 5% during the forecast period. What is the key challenge expected to hinder the market growth?

Growing awareness of pet allergies among people will impede the market growth.

Growing awareness of pet allergies among people will impede the market growth. How big is the North American market?

36% of the market growth will originate from North America .

The market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period. Beaphar Beheer BV, Colgate-Palmolive Co., heristo AG, Inter IKEA Holding BV, Laroy Group, Mars Inc., Nestle SA, Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc., The J.M. Smucker Co., and Unicharm Corp. are some of the major market participants. Although the shifting preference toward natural and organic pet care products, increase in the number of people owning pets and increased spending on pets, availability of wide range of fashionable and multifunctional pet furniture, and rise in aging population globally will offer immense growth opportunities, growing awareness of pet allergies among people is likely to pose a challenge for the market vendors. In a bid to help players strengthen their market foothold, this pet care market forecast report provides a detailed analysis of the leading market vendors. The report also empowers industry honchos with information on the competitive landscape and insights into the different product offerings offered by various companies.

Technavio's custom research reports offer detailed insights on the impact of COVID-19 at an industry level, a regional level, and subsequent supply chain operations. This customized report will also help clients keep up with new product launches in direct & indirect COVID-19 related markets, upcoming vaccines and pipeline analysis, and significant developments in vendor operations and government regulations.

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Segmentation

Pet Care Market is segmented as below:

Application

Dogs



Cats



Others

Product

Food



Accessories



Grooming

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



Middle East And Africa



South America

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Scope

Technavio presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. The pet care market report covers the following areas:

Pet Care Market Size

Pet Care Market Trends

Pet Care Market Industry Analysis

This study identifies the popularity of pet fashion among pet owners as one of the prime reasons driving the pet care market growth during the next few years.

Technavio suggests three forecast scenarios (optimistic, probable, and pessimistic) considering the impact of COVID-19. Technavio's in-depth research has direct and indirect COVID-19 impacted market research reports.

Pet Care Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet care market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet care market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet care market across North America , Europe , APAC, Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , APAC, and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet care market vendors

Table of Contents:

Executive Summary

Market overview

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020-2025

Five Forces Analysis

Five forces summary

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Application

Market segments

Comparison by Application

Dogs - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Cats - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Others - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Application

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Food - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Accessories - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Grooming - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Customer Landscape

Overview

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

and - Market size and forecast 2020-2025 South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 US - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

China - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Germany - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 UK - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by geography

Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

Market drivers

Market challenges

Impact of drivers and challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Overview

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

Beaphar Beheer BV

Colgate-Palmolive Co.

heristo AG

Inter IKEA Holding BV

Laroy Group

Mars Inc.

Nestle SA

Spectrum Brands Holdings Inc.

The J.M. Smucker Co.

Unicharm Corp.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

