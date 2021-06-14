PET-CT Scanner Device Market Size Worth $3.34 Billion By 2028 | CAGR: 6.6%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, June 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The global PET-CT scanner device market size is expected to reach USD 3.34 billion by 2028 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research. the market is anticipated to register a CAGR: 6.6% From 2021 – 2028. The increasing need to overcome the shortfalls of CT and PET in oncology imaging is among the key factors that drive the market growth. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the outbreak of infectious diseases such as COVID-19 coupled with the rising demand for effective diagnostic systems is contributing to the overall growth of the market. Moreover, increasing investments for R&D initiatives and rapid technological advancements supporting the development of advanced healthcare devices will foster market growth.

Request for a sample Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-ct-scanner-device-market/request-for-sample

Key Highlights of PET-CT Scanner Device Market

Based on type , the digital segment is projected to dominate the global PET-CT scanner device market during the forecast period. Such digital scanners come with advanced solid-state sensors, allowing accurate counting of scintillation photons during a scan and it also enhances the quality of images .

, is projected to dominate the global PET-CT scanner device market during the forecast period. come with advanced solid-state sensors, and it also . In terms of modality, the fixed PET-CT scanner device segment accounted for the largest share in the market on account of higher reliability and enhanced performance . These type of devices offers better patient experience as compared to other devices and also have higher demand in hospitals.

accounted for the largest share in the market on account of . These type of devices offers as compared to other devices and also have higher demand in hospitals. By application , the oncology segment contributed the higher revenue share and is expected to add more value to it over the forecast period. PET-CT scanner devices are extensively used for detection & diagnosis of cancer and deciding the treatment required.

, contributed the higher revenue share and is expected to add more value to it over the forecast period. PET-CT scanner devices are and deciding the treatment required. Based on end-use, the hospital segment continuously holding a dominant share in the global market for the PET-CT scanner device market. A rise in requirement for diagnostic imaging procedures, advancements in healthcare infrastructure, and innovations in advanced medical devices are contributing to this segment's growth.

Please specify your research requirement and get customized Report: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-ct-scanner-device-market/request-for-customization

Regional Developments

North America is expected to retain its continued dominance over the global PET-CT scanner device market as a result of a rising number of traumatic brain injury cases in the region. Availability of established healthcare infrastructure, growing need for early diagnosis of disease, and increasing awareness about preventive healthcare are some of the major factors that complement the market growth in this region. Europe has emerged as the fastest-growing region on account of a high rate of installed devices in medical settings and the presence of some of the renowned industry players in the region

Competitive Outlook

Leading players present in the market are implementing different forms of strategic moves such as acquisitions, partnerships, regional expansion, and product launches. Companies holding a key position in the global PET-CT scanner device market include General Electric Co., Mediso Ltd., Toshiba Corporation, Siemens AG, Positron Corporation, Shimadzu Corporation, Perkin Elmer Inc., Fujifilm Holdings, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Carestream, ECHO-SON S.A., Hitachi Ltd., Fonar Corporation, Esaote S.P.A., and Yangzhou Kindsway Biotech Co. Ltd.

Target Audience

Supply Side: Medical Devices Manufacturer, Supplier

Medical Devices Manufacturer, Supplier Demand Side: Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories

Hospitals, Clinics, Diagnostic Laboratories Regulatory Side: World Health Organization

Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Feel Free To Ask Our Industry Experts At : https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/industry-analysis/pet-ct-scanner-device-market/speak-to-analyst

Polaris Market research has segmented the PET-CT scanner device market report on the basis of type, modality, application, end-use, slice count, detector type, and region:

PET-CT Scanner Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Digital Scanner

Analog Scanner

PET-CT Scanner Modality Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Fixed Scanner

Mobile Scanner

PET-CT Scanner Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Cardiology

Oncology

Neurology

Others

PET-CT Scanner End-Use Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Hospital

Research Institute

Diagnostic Center

Ambulatory Surgical Center

Others

PET-CT Scanner Slice Count Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

High Slice Scanner

Medium Slice Scanner

Low Slice Scanner

PET-CT Scanner Detector Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

Thallium

18 F Sodium Fluoride

Fluorodeoxyglucose

FMISO

62Cu ATSM

Gallium

Others

PET-CT Scanner Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2016 – 2028)

North America

U.S.



Canada

Europe

Germany



UK



France



Italy



Spain



RoE

Asia Pacific

China



India



Japan



South Korea



RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Colombia



RoLATAM

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia



South Africa



Israel



UAE



RoMEA

Find more research reports on Healthcare Industry by PMR

Radiation Oncology Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Type (External Beam Radiation Therapy [EBRT], Internal Beam Radiation Therapy [IBRT]); By Technology (External Beam Radiation Therapy, Brachytherapy); By Application; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Vacuum Evaporators Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report, By Product (Rotary, Centrifugal, Others); By End-Use (Automotive, Food & Beverage, Energy & Power, Chemical, Pharmaceutical, Electronics); By Technology; By Application; By Regions; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

Mucormycosis Market Share, Size, Trends, Industry Analysis Report; By Diagnosis (Computed Tomography, MRI, Tissue Biopsy); By Treatment (Surgery, Antifungal Drugs, Amphotericin B Therapy, Others); By End-Use; By Region; Segment Forecast, 2021 – 2028

About Polaris Market Research

Polaris Market Research is a global market research and consulting company. The company specializes in providing exceptional market intelligence and in-depth business research services for our clientele spread across different enterprises. We at Polaris are obliged to serve our diverse customer base present across the industries of healthcare, technology, semi-conductors and chemicals among various other industries present around the world. We strive to provide our customers with updated information on innovative technologies, high growth markets, emerging business environments and latest business-centric applications, thereby helping them always to make informed decisions and leverage new opportunities. Adept with a highly competent, experienced and extremely qualified team of experts comprising SMEs, analysts and consultants, we at Polaris endeavor to deliver value-added business solutions to our customers.

Contact Us:

Likhil G

30 Wall Street

8th Floor,

New York City, NY 10005,

United States

Phone: +1-917-985-9017

Email: [email protected]

Web: https://www.polarismarketresearch.com/

Follow Us : LinkedIn | twitter

SOURCE Polaris Market Research