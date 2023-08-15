Pet dental health market to grow at a CAGR of 6.02% from 2022 to 2027; Rise in the number of pet dental procedures is a major trend in the market - Technavio

NEW YORK, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The pet dental health market size is set to grow by USD 1,928.1 million between 2022 and 2027 and register a CAGR of 6.02%, according to Technavio's latest market research report estimates. With a focus on identifying dominant industry influencers, Technavio's reports present a detailed study by the way of synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The report is segmented by Type and Geography. The services segment will account for a significant share of market growth during the forecast period. The various dental health services provided to pets, such as dental cleaning, check-ups, and treatments are included in this segment. Overall, health and well-being are the major concern in pets as for human beings. Furthermore, poor dental health can lead to a variety of health concerns such as gum disease, tooth decay, and infections. Hence, these factors are expected to drive segment growth during the forecast period. Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities. Read Sample Report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Pet Dental Health Market

The report also covers the following areas:

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027: Segmentation

Animal Type

Dogs



Cats



Others

Type

Services



Product

Geography

North America



Europe



APAC



South America



Middle East And Africa

Learn more about the factors assisting the growth of the market, download a sample report!

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027: Company Analysis and Scope

Some of the major vendors of the pet dental health market include All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc., Ark Naturals Co., Bark Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Cosmos Corp., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Dentalaire International, ImRex Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetIQ Inc., Petosan AS, Petsmile, Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Central Garden and Pet Co.

To help businesses improve their market position, Technavio's report provides a detailed analysis of around 15+ vendors operating in the market. To leverage the current opportunities, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the pet dental health market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.

What's New?

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Market presence across multiple geographical footprints - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial - Buy the report!

Company Offerings

AllAccem Inc. - The company offers pet dental health solutions namely SANOS.

The company offers pet dental health solutions namely SANOS. Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc. - The company offers pet dental health solutions such as oral cleanse powder, and oral health tests under its brand KittyBiome.

The company offers pet dental health solutions such as oral cleanse powder, and oral health tests under its brand KittyBiome. Bark Inc. - The company offers pet dental health solutions such as toothpaste, and dental chews under its brand Bark Bright, BarkBox.

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027: Market Dynamics

Key Drivers

The high prevalence of pet dental diseases is a key factor driving market growth. The most frequent clinical condition found in cats and dogs is Periodontal disease. This can be avoided in pets by brushing their teeth. Furthermore, these diseases can cause serious health problems ranging from tooth loss to organ failure. As a result, the demand for various products such as dental cleaning, surgeries, dental treats, pet toothpaste, brush, and other materials is increasing. Hence, the rising frequency of a variety of dental health-related disorders in pets is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Major Trends

The rise in the number of pet dental procedures is a major trend in the market. Pet owners are becoming aware of the link between oral health and overall pet health, due to which they are seeking veterinarian care to address dental issues in their pets. Furthermore, new instruments and techniques have been developed to clean and remove teeth, treat periodontal disease, and even perform root canals on animals. Hence, these rising procedures are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

Significant Challenges

The limited availability of qualified professionals in pet dental health is a major challenge restricting market growth. There is a shortage of veterinarians with specialized education and practical knowledge, which is important to offer superior dental treatment for animals. As a result, it increases the extended wait times for appointments. The qualified veterinarian is not available easily, and increased costs for pet care services. Hence, these factors are expected to restrict market growth during the forecast period.

Pet Dental Health Market 2023-2027: Key Highlights

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2023-2027

Detailed information on factors that will assist pet dental health market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the pet dental health market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the pet dental health market

Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of pet dental health market vendors

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports:

The pet grooming products market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 5.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 6,989.14 million. This pet grooming products market report extensively covers market segmentation by distribution channel (offline and online), product (pet shampoo and conditioner, pet brushes and combs, and others), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America). The popularity of pet fashion among owners is a key trend in the market.

The Chemical Peel Market size is projected to increase by USD 692.44 million and the market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 6.58% between 2022 and 2027. This chemical peel market report extensively covers market segmentation by end-user (hospital, recreation centers, and dermatology clinics), type (light peel, medium peel, and deep peel), and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa). Increasing demand for aesthetic procedures and technological advancement are driving market growth.

Pet Dental Health Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.02% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 1,928.1 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.1 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa Performing market contribution North America at 38% Key countries US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled All4pets, AllAccem Inc., Animal Microbiome Analytics Inc., Ark Naturals Co., Bark Inc., Colgate Palmolive Co., Cosmos Corp., Dechra Pharmaceuticals Plc, Dentalaire International, ImRex Inc., Mars Inc., Nestle SA, PetIQ Inc., Petosan AS, Petsmile, Petzlife UK, Vetoquinol SA, Virbac Group, Zoetis Inc., and Central Garden and Pet Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Animal Type

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Vendor Landscape

12 Vendor Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio