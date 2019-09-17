Pet Fair Asia's success goes through the roof

Pet Fair Asia confirmed its international influence with 8,656 visitors from overseas and a dramatic increase of buyers from South-East Asia and Middle East and South America, adding up to traditionally important groups of visitors from South Korea, Japan and large buyers from Western markets.

Foreign exhibitors at the show reached new heights, particularly in pet food, snacks and pet food technologies. The organiser also noticed a sharp increase of new local Chinese brands showcasing innovative products, a strong shift from pure manufacturing to modern brand logic.

Organised in product sectors, the show covered an extended range of the industry supply chain with dedicated halls for pet food, snack/treats, pet food technologies and pet food suppliers, small pets, reptiles and aquatics products, cat products, toys, accessories and garments, veterinary products and accessories, smart products and wearable technologies.

The exhibition was host of multiple products launches in world premiere, strategic internal meetings from multinational groups (Nestle, Royal Canin) and daily opportunities to learn and network with peers from all over the world. The 9th International Pet Industry Summit took place the day before the show, breaking all records: 1,200 delegates accessed exclusive information about latest trends in the Chinese market and exchanged with international opinion leaders. The 8th Petfood Forum China provided attendees with in-depth insight into new pet food regulations, latest trends, food safety best practices, market opportunities.

The organiser announced the launch of the Asia Pet Alliance, a global initiative to facilitate cooperation between industry stakeholders and promote a sustainable development model for the pet industry, and a new B2B exhibition: Pet Fair South-East Asia (SEA). Pet Fair SEA will take place in Bangkok (Thailand) 14-16 October 2020 and serve a region in rapid development. Developed with major launch partners, it will propose an upgraded business experience with pre-arranged meetings, hosted buyer program and world-class content.

The 23rd Pet Fair Asia will come back 19-23 August 2020.

2,000 exhibitors are expected to spread over the entire venue (17 halls, 210,000m2).

